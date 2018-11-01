Dow donates $250K for workforce training at San Jacinto College

Dow has pledged $250,000 toward the San Jacinto College Center for Petrochemical, Energy, and Technology.

Dow’s investment will ensure training and education curriculum in the center will align with the needs of petrochemical manufacturing employers. The center will open in fall 2019 and become the largest petrochemical training facility along the Texas Gulf Coast.

San Jacinto College is a primary source for new hire operators at Dow’s Deer Park, Texas, site. As an industry partner and member of the college’s Petrochemical Advisory Council, Dow Deer Park has hired 25 San Jacinto College graduates as operators within the past four years, a number that represents 23 percent of the site’s new hire operators. Three years ago, Dow also established an apprenticeship program at San Jacinto College, which has resulted in the hiring of process operators and instrument technicians as they complete the program.

“We expect to see a higher-than-normal level of retirements over the next five-plus years; rebuilding our workforce is critical at this time,” said Jeff Garry, operations director for Dow’s Houston Hub. “The need to train and adequately staff our assets will continue to be a pressing concern. As the labor market becomes more competitive for talent, we understand the importance of attracting and retaining highly skilled and educated workers.”

The 145,000-square-foot Center for Petrochemical, Energy, and Technology will be a facility for industry, by industry and house programs and training labs in process technology, instrumentation and analyzer technology, electrical, nondestructive testing and craft trades. The center will feature an 8,000-square-foot exterior glycol process unit to develop troubleshooting skills for entry, advanced credit students and incumbent workers. Additional features will include the newest software programming, equipment and technology, as well as conference, training and assembly spaces.

Dow will continue to serve in an advisory capacity to ensure San Jacinto College offers students and instructors the latest technologies as well as bestin- class safety and operating practices. Dow will also utilize the new facility for special occasions for the broader workforce.

“As a long-time supporter of our students, Dow continues to play an instrumental role in our workforce training pipeline,” said Jim Griffin, senior vice president of petrochemicals and energy at San Jacinto College. “Their latest contribution toward the Center for Petrochemical, Energy, and Technology is one of the many ways Dow has donated time and resources to supporting the success of our students, and in result, the region’s future petrochemical workforce.”

