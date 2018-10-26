Supporting the global welding community

Since 1919, the American Welding Society (AWS) has been dedicated to advancing the science, technology and application of welding, allied joining and cutting processes — including brazing, soldering and thermal spraying — while maintaining the welding industry’s highest standards. AWS global membership consists of over 70,000 individuals, students, manufacturers, distributors, job shops and educational institutions in 160 countries.

Setting the standard

Over 300 AWS technical standards, including the widely used D1.1/D1.1M, Structural Welding Code — Steel, are created, maintained and updated by over 1,500 volunteers representing industries such as aerospace, construction, marine, medical, technology, transportation and more. Standards are approved by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI), by following a strict set of rules and requirements governing the standards approval process and all technical committees responsible for their maintenance. AWS also works closely with the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) to ensure global consistency of welding standards, applications and practices.

Certifying career advancement

AWS is the source for welding personnel certification, documenting the holder has knowledge and expertise in a specific welding-related discipline. AWS certifications include: Welder (CW), Inspector (CWI), Supervisor (CWS), Educator (CWE), Radiographic Interpreter (CRI), Welding Engineer (CWEng), Sales Representative (CWSR) and Robotic Arc Welding (CRAW) operator/technician. AWS also certifies Fabricators (CWF), Accredited Test Facilities (ATF) and CRAW Approved Testing Centers (ATC). The most popular certification awarded by AWS is the CWI. Since its introduction in 1976, AWS has certified over 97,000 welding inspectors.

Instructing the industry

The welding industry is currently facing a labor crisis. Employees with the knowledge and skills to perform the large number of welding and related jobs available are decreasing. To address the workforce demand gap and to prepare the next generation of welding professionals for the highly automated, high-tech workplaces of the 21st century, AWS provides a variety of educational resources, including publications, blog articles, video podcasts, classroom seminars, online courses and custom corporate programming, covering everything from welding basics to leading- edge technology.

High schools and colleges meeting administrative and curriculum requirements can qualify as “SENSE” schools (Schools Excelling through National Skills Education). SENSE is an award-winning program authorizing educational facilities to qualify welders at entry, advanced and expert levels.

Investing in the future

The AWS Foundation provides financial incentives to individuals and educational facilities. Students seeking to enter the welding profession can apply for scholarships directly through the foundation or through their AWS Section and District. Welder Workforce Grants are awarded to educational facilities committed to improving the welding industry through education. Past grant funding has been used to purchase equipment, expand facilities and improve welder training.

For more information or to learn more about AWS standards, certifications such as CWI, and education opportunities, visit www.AWS.org or call (800) 443-9353.

