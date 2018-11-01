San Jac grads find lucrative careers at Lyondellbasell

Eleven San Jacinto College process technology graduates were recently hired as LyondellBasell plant operators, proving they have the training it takes to fill the skills gap in today’s petrochemical industry.

A signing ceremony was recently held to celebrate 11 San Jacinto College graduates' achievements of earning their associate degree, completing their 15-week internships and being offered full-time positions with LyonbellBasell.

LyondellBasell plays a key role on the San Jacinto College Petrochemical Advisory Council.

“Area community colleges, like San Jacinto College, offer us a ready-made talent pool,” said David Gosnay, manager for training and development at LyondellBasell.

With increasing plant expansions across the region and a generation workforce gap, 1.4 million jobs will require credentials that are more than a high school diploma but less than a bachelor’s degree, according to UpSkill Houston, a Greater Houston Partnership initiative. Such demand positions community colleges as training hubs for these types of careers.

