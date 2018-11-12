How to hire a great controller or financial manager

When you think about hiring a controller or financial executive, what “must haves” immediately come to mind? Certainly, a strong technical accounting background and education are musts, as is industry experience in many cases. But beyond that, what will enable the candidate to excel? Great controllers and financial managers are trained to see the big picture. They are team builders, team players and partner with operations. They are analytical and detail-oriented, but they’re also strong communicators. They are constantly looking for way s to improve processes and create win-win situations. These intangibles are what make the difference between a good and a great leader.

As you evaluate financial leaders for your business, I would encourage you to look for these key traits:

1.Someone who is an innate problem solver (solution-oriented). One of the most critical intangibles to look for in a financial leader is a mindset that is solution-oriented rather than problem-focused. Great financial managers take intentional steps to find solutions regardless of the situation or fault. They are flexible and open to listening to and incorporating others’ ideas. In fact, they actively seek the input of their co-workers. They see opportunities for improvement and betterment of the organization, not barriers to success. These are the leaders who can be counted on in challenging times.

2.Analytical skills and insight. Analytical skills, along with logical thinking, are one of the trademark skills most people will associate with financial professionals. The key here is finding a financial leader who can take and analyze a variety of financial information, identify patterns and trends, and then use communication and interpersonal skills to simplify their conclusions. The leader must then communicate his or her insights in an easy-to-understand way, highlighting the costs and benefits to the business. Great financial leaders use their analytical skills to identify opportunities and then lead change management in their companies.

3.Someone who is an exceptional leader. Great financial leaders are passionate. They set a positive example and motivate both themselves and their team. They are right there in the midst of problems facing their team and assist with finding solutions. They are big-picture thinkers who understand the company’s goals and train and develop their team to grow both the individuals and the company. They love to see others become successful. They are always available as a resource for their direct reports and peers.

4.Communication and interpersonal skills. The best financial leaders have strong communication and interpersonal skills. They communicate well with all departments and all levels of the organization. They have the ability to put themselves in other people’s shoes and see things from their perspectives, showing them how they can work together to find solutions that benefit everyone.

5.Someone with an eye toward continuous improvement. Great financial leaders see the big picture. They are constantly analyzing processes and procedures, looking for areas that can be improved or looking for training opportunities. Efficiency is their top focus. Their goal is to make the business operate as effectively as possible while keeping customer service and safety No. 1.

6.Someone who is a business partner. This may be the most important intangible trait in the refining and petrochemical sector. A great financial leader must be a business partner and must specifically partner with operational leadership in the industrial services sector to help improve their profits and losses. One request I’ve heard repeatedly over the years is for financial leaders willing to go to the jobsite to meet with operational leaders and truly partner with them. The financial leader who does this will gain a much better understanding of what is involved in the job, and the operational leaders will see the level of commitment the financial leader has to create a win-win situation.

As you interview financial leaders, I encourage you to focus on these key traits to identify candidates who will excel and help take your business to the next level.

For more information about BIC Recruiting, visit BICRecruiting.com, call (281) 538-9996 or email hkassu@bicrecruiting.com.

