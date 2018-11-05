A conversation with Gordon East of Terydon Inc.

Vice President of Technology Advancement, Terydon Inc.

Well experienced in the world of information technology, Terydon Inc.’s Vice President of Technology Advancement Gordon East says you can’t afford to be a naysayer when it comes to changes in life or technology. BIC Magazine recently spoke with East to learn more about how he became intrigued by coding and found the perfect fit when he joined Terydon.

Q: What led to your position at Terydon?

A: Having worked for three Fortune 500 companies — GTE/Verizon, Maytag and The Timken Co. — as well as smaller companies, I’ve experienced a wide array of work environments and company capabilities. I’ve found that I prefer a lean operating environment, which allows for greater scope of responsibility and typically facilitates expedited project delivery.

I also have an appreciation for applying technology to the physical world. The vast majority of my corporate experience in information technology dealt with client/server and web applications, database transactions and communication protocols that resulted in information being routed and manipulated in the background or presented on a computer screen. The first time I was involved in the development of an application that resulted in the movement of a physical object, I giggled like a small child.

I joined the Terydon team in December 2014. Terydon, having a proven track record of innovative product development, was an attractive prospect for someone whose background is rooted in technology. The opportunity to see my code “come to life” — to see the intangible become tangible — in a culture of shared values attracted me to the company, and I have not been disappointed.

Q: What is the most important part of your position?

A: The most important part of my position is applying technology to existing, often manually intensive processes in an effort to streamline workflow, enhance productivity and cost savings, and maximize safety. The ability to choose the right tool for the job, similar to a manual endeavor, is paramount to successful product development.

Q: What should someone know about this type of position?

A: Technology is constantly evolving. Therefore, you will be constantly learning. I remember my first computer science class in college. The professor, rather prophetically, told us that everything we learned that year would probably be obsolete by the time we graduated.

“We will teach you how to learn,” he said. He was correct.

Awareness of available technological alternatives; their respective strengths and weaknesses; and how they can be combined together to create a consolidated, coherent, deliverable solution is rooted in experience and continued learning. The more informed you are, the better decisions you make.

Q: Do you have a favorite quote? Why is it your favorite?

A: “Those who say it can’t be done are usually interrupted by others doing it.” — James Baldwin

This rings oh so true, especially dealing with technology. Don’t be a naysayer, and don’t be afraid to fail. Get out of your comfort zone if required, and put all of your effort into determining how to accomplish the task at hand. The feeling of satisfaction that results from completing these type of challenges or opportunities is usually the most rewarding.

Q: What is a “fun fact” about you people might not know?

A: I actually worked with a man who swore that he pitched the Egg McMuffin concept to McDonald’s while he was a store manager. Profit sharing, anyone?

For more information, visit www.tery don.com or call (330) 879-2448.

