A turnkey vacuum truck provider, educator has arrived

In an increasingly competitive market, trained and high-quality skilled labor is key to a company’s success. Finding the right people can be a challenge, as unskilled labor has increased in the job market. Environmental Rental Services (ERS) has found a solution to this dilemma. With the help of Reliant Workforce, Reliant Nationwide Staffing and a management team that has over 80 years of industry experience, ERS has the capabilities to serve as a one-stop shop, providing equipment, maintenance, staffing and training with a focus on vacuum trucks and services.

ERS

ERS offers a complete line of high-quality air and liquid vacuum trucks, sewer cleaning trucks, hydro-excavators, sweepers and other high-end equipment 24/7. For over 25 years, ERS has provided customers with both short- and long-term rentals and new and used equipment, as well as servicing equipment that companies currently own. It is a proud American distributor and dealer for companies such as Vacall, GapVax, Metaflo, Fruitland® pumps and Red Dawg nozzles. A key part of ERS’ success has also been its industry-leading preventive/ predictive maintenance (PM) program.

“Our PM program allows us to maximize the availability of our fleet,” said Jason Seaton of ERS. “We perform our PM services on a scheduled basis, and now we offer ‘on-site’ mobile repair and PM services. We’ve developed a three-tier maintenance plan that enables customers to choose a plan that best suits their needs.”

Reliant Workforce

Reliant Workforce has always believed a well-trained workforce is a safe workforce. That is why Reliant’s training service, working with Gaining Power Institute’s Five Minutes to Power proprietary micro-learning system, is designed to create a more alert and aware workforce through a problem- based approach that hones skills. It utilizes an ongoing continuing education platform that provides real-time data about participation and results. Reliant has also developed training manuals for liquid/air conveying vacuum trucks and heavy equipment operators, as well as offering NCCERcertified training services.

“We facilitate learning through a blended, proven approach of classroom, hands-on and behavior change through repetitive and creative messages,” said Jim Grau of Reliant Workforce. “Reliant’s system complements customers’ in-house training programs.”

Reliant’s practical learning modules prepare operators for any challenge they may face in the field and increase their safety awareness, thus lowering cost and reducing accidents. Students are evaluated on performing pre-trip inspections, engaging the hydraulics and vacuum, obtaining proper revolutions per minute, conveying/discharging material, etc. The students will learn not only the “how” but more importantly the “why” behind training scenarios.

Reliant Nationwide Staffing

Reliant Nationwide Staffing was initially established to supply qualified, competent individuals to meet the demands of manpower spikes during turnarounds. It has since expanded in scope to provide qualified workers and professionals in other various fields. Reliant Workforce Solutions was added to ensure operators and water-blaster technicians are qualified to operate equipment safely and effectively in this competitive market.

“We offer an array of qualified candidates across multiple industries,” said Matthew Jack of Reliant Nationwide Staffing. “We know exactly what the industry is looking for, especially when it comes to vacuum truck staffing needs.”

With its commitment to continuously provide safety and NCCER-certified training, ERS has the ability to supply additional vacuum trucks, deliver Commercial Driver’s Licensecertified drivers through Reliant Nationwide Staffing and provide vacuum truck training through Reliant Workforce Solutions.

For more information on Environmental Rental Services, visit www.ersvacrent.com or call (888) 822-7368.

For more information on Reliant Workforce, visit www.reliantworkforce.com or call (833) 2SKILLS [275-4557].

For more information on Reliant Nationwide Staffing, visit www.reliantns.com or call (281) 884-8947.

