BIC Recruiting helps Thorpe fill several key positions

Thorpe Specialty Services Corp. provides customers with cost-efficient, reliable solutions to the most challenging problems. Its in-house engineers and professionals understand the operating processes and equipment. Thorpe’s field construction crews throughout North America consist of thousands of employees, industry trained and experienced to perform the work safely, professionally and reliably.

BIC Recruiting's Toni Rosario, center, and Thorpe Specialty Services' Elizabeth Sandefur, left, congratulate Jon Holmes on his new position with Thorpe.

When Thorpe was looking to expand its team, the company turned to BIC Recruiting. With the help of BIC Recruiting, Thorpe hired Travis Whitehead as a project manager, Steve Vacker as an estimating manager and Jon Holmes as a senior project manager.

“BIC Recruiting was able to provide a broad and diverse range of candidates who not only matched the technical criteria but fit our company culture as well,” said Elizabeth Sandefur, corporate HR generalist for Thorpe Specialty Services. “BIC Recruiting saved us a ton of time and effort because their recruiters were able to provide more qualified candidates faster than if we were to conduct our own search. Everything with BIC Recruiting was successful because of their clear, continuous communication throughout the entire process.”

Vacker was looki ng for a stable, diversified company with a good reputation that was close to his home.

“I really lucked out with Thorpe,” he said. “The people here are great, and everyone really pulls together to get the job done. The interview process went very well with BIC Recruiting. BIC’s Executive Recruiter Toni Rosario supplied thorough details on what the company was looking for in an estimating manager. Toni was very professional and organized and gave great advice.”

BIC Recruiting's Toni Rosario, center, and Thorpe Specialty Services' Elizabeth Sandefur, right, welcome Travis Whitehead to Thorpe

“I would recommend contacting BIC Recruiting if you’re looking for a new career opportunity,” Whitehead said. “I felt like every minute I spent with one of BIC’s recruiters was a step in the right direction for my own career. I knew they’d match me with a terrific company.”

“BIC Recruiting made me feel like I was the only candidate they were trying to place,” Holmes said. “I’m grateful for BIC Recruiting and this opportunity with Thorpe.”

BIC Recruiting understands the uniqueness of each client’s needs, and its goal is to place candidates who not only meet those needs but will also grow with the company.

“Through in-depth discussions with both the client and the candidate, our recruiters ensure a strong fit with the company’s culture,” said Hazel Kassu, president of recruiting for BIC Recruiting.

“We’re so pleased that we were able to match Travis, Steve and Jon with Thorpe.” For details about current job openings available through BIC Recruiting services, please see the “Hot Jobs” on pg. 138.

For more information on BIC Recruiting, visit BICRecruiting.com or call (281) 538-9996.

For more information on Thorpe Specialty Services, visit www.thorpeplantmaintenanceandengineering.com or call (713) 644-1247.

