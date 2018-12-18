Coming Soon: BIC Magazine to launch a new and improved site

In January 2019, BIC Magazine will launch a revamped website focusing on a more user-friendly experience based on BIC’s motto: connecting people in business and industry with one another for the betterment of all.

Our dynamic content will be trickled throughout the site providing updated product and service features, information about the industrial sector from refining to renewables and all things expansions: downstream, midstream and upstream.

Our wish, and the driving force behind this site revamp, is for BIC Magazine to be your go-to source for information pertaining to your line of work. We want to be your primary communication link for connecting buyers and suppliers in business and industry with one another.

The site has been completely redesigned to simplify and improve navigation, and it features responsive design to allow for viewing on tablets and smart phones. We want the user experience to be easy and manageable so that you will continue to visit our site to find the information that you need.

We’re also proud to announce that we will launch a new podcast in the first quarter of 2019 which will feature industry opinions, insights and tips on a variety of topics. Check back in January to find out its launch date and how to best stream it on-the-go.

We look forward to sharing more great content with you and we welcome your feedback. Visit bicmagazine.com on January 7, 2019 to see the live page and all that we can provide to our marketers.