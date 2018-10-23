Blastco receives first-ever NIICAP five-star rating

The first company in the world to complete the NACE International Institute Contractor Accreditation Program (NIICAP) is now the first company to earn the institute’s coveted five-star rating. Blastco, a TF Warren Group company, received the institute’s five-star rating, which recognizes a company that maintains or exceeds the high standards required to receive initial NIICAP accreditation.

The NACE International Institute Contractor Accreditation Program awarded its first five-star accreditation to Blastco, a TF Warren Group company. Celebrating the accreditation are, from left, TF Warren Group President Paul Showan, TF Warren Group Vice President Jay Soper and NACE Vice President-Elect Tim Bieri.

The NIICAP is designed to validate a coating contractor’s quality assurance program, support practices and production processes. To qualify for five-star recognition, a contractor must achieve and maintain an average score of four or more for both sections of an AS-1 audit, which evaluates a company’s business practices, personnel availability, training practices, equipment availability and company history.

“This is not an easy challenge for any coatings contractor to achieve; the five-star recognition has meaning,” said Helena Seelinger, executive director of NIICAP. “Blastco demonstrated consistent, superior work and management practices during the course of three consecutive audits.”

“At Blastco, we seek to create a culture of integrity and set high standards for the quality of our work,” said Jay Soper, vice president of TF Warren. “Attaining the industry’s highest level of accreditation demonstrates our commitment to excellence and sets us apart from our competitors.”

For more information, visit www.tfwarren.com/companies/Blastco or call (832) 299-3200.