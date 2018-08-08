Graduates recall training that led them to petrochemical careers

More than 3,600 students turn to San Jacinto College each year for training in process technology, electrical technology, nondestructive testing and instrumentation.

The college ranks second for producing process operator associate degree graduates in the U.S. and just captured another win for the second year in a row for troubleshooting at the 2018 North American Process Technology Alliance (NAPTA) competition.

With a reputation like this, April Reyna and Johnny Ralph said the choice was easy when deciding on the right college for their petrochemical training associate degrees.

Johny Ralph, instrumentation program graduate of San Jacinto College.

"The San Jacinto College instrumentation program gave me the foundation I needed for my career," said Ralph, who left his job in an oil field to attend the college and earn an associate degree in instrumentation. "After completing my internship with INEOS, I received a full-time job offer. I think it's wonderful how the college is making a pipeline to connect students to companies."

San Jacinto College is taking this pipeline a step further by building the largest petrochemical training facility in the Texas Gulf Coast region. The Center for Petrochemical, Energy, and Technology, set to open in 2019, will be a facility for industry, by industry. Companies are giving their input and donations, as the center will be available for use by their workforce.

The center is positioned to change the face of how process operators and other key technicians of a plant are educated and trained for the petrochemical industry. It will house programs in process technology, instrumentation, electrical, nondestructive testing and craft trades and feature an 8,000-square-foot exterior glycol process unit to develop troubleshooting skills for entry, advanced credit students and incumbent workers. Additional features will include the newest software programming, equipment and technology; and conference, training and assembly spaces.

For graduates like Ralph, this means they'll be able to return to the college and train in the new center for additional certifications. "I definitely plan to come back to San Jacinto College and receive my certificate in analyzers," said Ralph.

April Reyna, process technology program graduate of San Jacinto College.

Reyna also plans to return to start her studies in engineering. Reyna was offered her position as process technician with ExxonMobil before graduating from the San Jacinto College process technology program. With her associate degree in process tech, she is now making approximately $80,000 her first year on the job.

"San Jacinto College is already well known for training the workforce of one of the world's largest petrochemical training regions," said Jim Griffin, associate vice chancellor/senior vice president for the petrochemical training division at San Jacinto College. "With the Center for Petrochemical, Energy, and Technology, the college will take this to the next level by training students alongside companies where they'll one day have careers."

San Jacinto College offers certificates, associate degrees and incumbent worker training in process technology, instrumentation, nondestructive testing and electrical. The college is also pursuing the approval and development of a bachelor's of applied technology degree.

For more information about the San Jacinto College Center for Petrochemical, Energy, and Technology, visit www.sanjac.edu/CPET.

