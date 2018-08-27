Women leading energy industry is the new standard

Traditionally, the natural gas and oil industry has been male-dominated, but that trend is fading away as women continue to advance in the industry -- from Susan Dio, who was named chairwoman and president of BP America, to Gretchen Watkins, who will become president of Royal Dutch Shell's North American operations. There is more progress to be made, and it will be made because it is clear the old narrative that our industry remains the realm of men is a thing of yesteryear.

Research predicts women will account for nearly 290,000 of the 1.9 million new job opportunities in the natural gas and oil industry.

Women are benefiting from opportunities provided by the energy industry, ranging from positions as CEOs to land negotiators, welders, engineers, HR specialists and more.

The Colorado Petroleum Council, a division of the American Petroleum Institute (API), is working diligently to make sure that women know that today's natural gas and oil industry is technologically advanced and forward-looking -- in other words, a desirable career destination. That said, we must do more.

We conducted a survey a few years ago and a majority of women said they were willing to work in the industry; however, 63 percent of those who had never applied for an industry job said they were either unaware the industry was hiring or they had never considered themselves or their skills as needed in the natural gas and oil industry. The industry needs people of all backgrounds as we continue to expand, and we look forward to seeing women fill these roles.

To garner more awareness, API sponsors events that encourage women to dive into the natural gas and oil industry. Our Women in Power events attract prominent women in the state, high school students, college freshmen and even middle schoolers. Too often, girls' favorite subject in school starts out in math or science and then changes abruptly around age 15, and they quickly lose interest. A study by Microsoft found that 60 percent of girls would feel more confident pursuing STEM careers if they knew men and women were equally employed in STEM disciplines.

This is why we have piloted programs throughout Colorado to introduce young women to careers in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM). A career in STEM, particularly one in the natural gas and oil industry, offers financial security for women. In fact, the average yearly salary, excluding retail station jobs in the industry, is $101,181 -- approximately double the national average. Additionally, the gender wage gap in the natural gas and oil industry is smaller than the U.S. average and continues to shrink.

Getting to this place has taken tremendous commitment from the industry, but more notably, from individuals in the industry who are devoted to creating a welcoming pathway for women in natural gas and oil.

Additionally, API hosts events to recognize women for their achievements in the industry, such as the "Women in Industry" reception at the annual CERAWeek energy conference. This year, we recognized a natural gas and oil pioneer, Emma Cochrane of ExxonMobil, who leads the company's liquefied natural gas business. With these events, we hope to inspire women to take the plunge and become a part of the new standard.

Women represent critically vital and available talent pools that will help meet the industry's future workforce demands. We encourage all women who may have an interest or who may have never considered natural gas and oil to explore all that the industry offers because it may just be the start of a fulfilling and successful career.

Women in energy -- especially natural gas and oil -- is the new industry standard.

