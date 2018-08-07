Alignment, communication key to maximizing lessons learned

It's not breaking news that life is full of lessons learned. Unfortunately, many of those lessons aren't learned easily.

Carlos Camera, major capital projects senior advisor for Chevron.

"Yes, in industry we all have had lessons learned that we learned the hard way. But we learn, and we move on," said Carlos Camera, major capital projects senior advisor for Chevron. "That's part of the cycle."

Regardless whether a lesson is learned the "hard" or the "easy" way, one fact remains: Knowledge gained from experience, successful or not, is used to improve future performance, both professionally and personally.

In a presentation titled "Lessons learned specific to megaprojects," Camera noted lessons learned should be shared at all levels of the organization in order to improve individual and organizational competency, as well as project and business performance. But lessons learned should not be confused with detailed technical reviews.

"It's very easy for us to fall into a technical review and leave it at that, and not take the benefit out of it," Camera warned at the Downstream Conference and Exhibition held recently in Galveston, Texas.

A key element to the lessons learned process is to ensure the alignment of priorities across disciplines and departments.

"We talk about it, but how many times do we get alignment?" Camera observed. "Get firm alignment between engineering, construction and operations early in the project, and manage the exception."

Camera reminded conference delegates that construction personnel often want to be involved as early as they can so they can offer feedback to enhance the project.

"Their concern is to get better alignment," he said.

Better coordination between post-performance testing and operations is also integral, Camera said.

"How many times do we hear that in megaprojects, where the expectations are not the same from operations' standpoint and procedures?" Camera asked, adding that managers should consider dedicating resources to ensure alignment needs are met both before and after start-up. "Use the right resources as part of the solution."

It is equally important for managers to verify expectations for vendors are clearly set and followed, Camera said.

"I think this is a typical issue within projects with procurement and also supply chain," he said. "We come in and the expectations are not there."

Managers must also ensure proper permits and work authorizations are in place in a timely manner.

"These are things that sometimes we don't consider," Camera admitted. "But that's part of alignment."

Managers must also verify the proper required parts are reviewed and confirmed by all stakeholders.

"Yes, the stakeholders have to buy into what's going on," he said. "If you get your upper management engaged in the process, you'll be more effective in the lessons."

Secrets to success

Camera said, in his experience, managers would be wise to optimize all tools and systems available in the organization.

"We run around all day long trying to fix things, but if we use the right tools and systems, it's better," he said.

Camera stressed the importance of making sure employees feel their workplace is a safe environment in the organization, where they can "talk through it and be open about it" when they make mistakes. "Communication goes a long way, not only with the project, but also throughout the organization," he said.

Developing a realistic sharing plan will help ensure lessons learned have a positive impact on upcoming projects.

"Set a 'lunch-and-learn' or a workshop where people can open up and talk through what was successful and what was not successful about the project," Camera said. "Again, communication is key. The results are there," he concluded. "You will be amazed when you go into workshops and pick people's brains."

