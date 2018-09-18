DHS: Chemical terrorism remains real threat to industry

Chemical plant 2

All one has to do to understand the threat of terrorism is very real -- particularly chemical terrorism -- is "watch the news."

"The threat of using chemicals for ill intent still exists, whether that be a bombing, an attack at specific facilities, or taking those chemicals and diverting them elsewhere," said Steve Shedd, chief of regulatory compliance for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

Shedd cited a bleak scenario that DHS closely examined involving terrorists using explosive chemicals and then releasing harmful chemicals in a subway tunnel.

On July 7, 2005, terrorists exploded a series of bombs in London's underground transit system, killing more than 50 people.

Seeking to prevent this kind of attack on American soil, in December 2006, Congress authorized DHS to regulate security at "highrisk" chemical facilities. The following year, DHS developed the Chemical Facility Anti- Terrorism Standards (CFATS).

The CFATS program identifies and regulates high-risk facilities to ensure they implement appropriate security measures to reduce the risk of a terrorist attack associated with more than 300 "chemicals of interest."

"DHS currently regulates 322 chemicals," Shedd said in a panel discussion titled "Infrastructure Protection: What's In It For You?" at the Environmental, Health and Safety Seminar held recently in Galveston, Texas.

In 2014, the Protecting and Securing Chemical Facilities from Terrorist Attacks Act authorized the CFATS program on a longterm basis.

"By long-term, I mean four years," Shedd said. "If you look at the date, it's been four years."

Shedd said DHS is once again in the process of reauthorizing the act.

"We're going through that process of talking to Congress, explaining our mission and why we do these things," he said.

Shedd lauded the petrochemical industry as being "fantastic" in its support of DHS during this reauthorization process.

"They [industry leaders] understand the value of the program," Shedd said. "They also understand the value of long-term reauthorization, due to the fact that we're talking about capital."

"Security is not cheap, right?" Shedd continued. "It's the one thing in business that doesn't make you any money. It might prevent you from losing money, but it's not going to make you any money."

Shedd told conference attendees DHS is focusing on streamlining the reauthorization process for CFATS-regulated facilities in order to "lessen the burden on some of the facilities while still maintaining that flexibility to the program."

How industry can help

DHS's Office of Infrastructure Protection's Regulatory Compliance Chief Rick Cary said the petrochemical industry can also help promote safety and security by maintaining close contact with protective security advisors and other partners on critical infrastructure protection programs and initiatives.

"Engage with us," Cary said. "We can be your gateway into the rest of the system. Our job is to manage relationships so we can connect you with the right people. If you have any concerns about local critical infrastructure, make sure you let us know all about that."

Cary also encouraged participation in efforts to identify, assess and secure critical infrastructure within individual communities, and to communicate local concerns related to critical infrastructure protection.

"Obviously, enhancing all of this protection is very dependent upon us knowing what you're doing and what you have out there and knowing what resources can help you as you move on and try to protect things," he said.

Mike Dailey, branch chief of the DHS Office of Infrastructure Protection's Region VI Outreach Programs, also participated on the panel.

