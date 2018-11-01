On-stream environmental repair company adds to service lineup

Leak Sealers Inc., a well-known name in the on-stream environmental repair industry for more than 20 years, recently expanded its capabilities, making the services customers already know even better.

Heat treating is the newest service line Leak Sealers is offering customers, complementing its other capabilities: leak sealing, valve repair, field machining and controlled bolting, among others. The company recently bought several trailers for site work, including trailers with consoles and generator power. These trailers allow the Leak Sealers team to perform the necessary work wherever it needs to be done.

“This allows us to be a one-stop shop,” said Joel Acosta, service lead. “We can do any heat treating application that’s needed in the industry. We can come perform pre- and post-heat treatments for a client and do any application that is desired at the refinery.”

No outside electrical source is necessary for the trailers or the team to do work because everything in the trailer is enclosed, including the generators. This means the team can go on-site wherever a client needs work done, and with such compact trailers, there are practically no restrictions to where the trailers can be used.

The Viper Heat Division, as the team calls itself, performs hydrogen bake-out, preheat, post-weld heat treatment, expansion and alignment, refractory dry-outs, stress relieving and annealing pipe and vessel, coat curing and process heat-up/cool-down.

Acosta, who has more than 23 years of experience, and at least four other Leak Sealers servicemen work together as the team, performing heat treating services for clients in these generated trailers.

All of the Leak Sealers team, however, is cross-trained, so members have the experience and know-how to perform multiple service lines, including the new heat treating offering. Acosta said the company will look to add more heat treating service members to the primary four as time passes and the service grows.

Leak Sealers has also added the KING to its machining lineup. Weighing in at around 100,000 pounds, the KING can be used in new work or repairs of clamps and enclosures up to 134 inches OD, said Mike Pollock, QA lead at Leak Sealers.

“The KING broadens the range of what we can do as far as plant work,” Pollock said. “We are open to doing whatever we can put on it. It keeps everything in-house versus having to serve contract work. We have a much faster turnaround time because it eliminates all of our hot shots.”

Because of its enormous size — Pollock noted that when the KING came in, it was divided into five pieces on three trucks — all work must be performed in-shop. Having the KING, however, has opened up the doors of possibility for Leak Sealers. Pollock said that as long as the repair work fits within the confines of the actual machine, there isn’t a job it can’t do. What used to require an outside contract can be performed by the trained team at Leak Sealers, allowing for even quicker turnarounds than the company is already known for.

Recognized all around the Gulf Coast for its leak sealing services and lightning-quick delivery of custom clamps and enclosures, Leak Sealers is only adding to its repertoire of excellent capabilities. Let Leak Sealers be the one to take care of your leak sealing, heat treating and clamp/enclosure repair needs.

For more information, visit www.leaksealersinc.com or call (888) 551- SEAL [7325].

