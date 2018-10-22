Preparing for an industry shift in process fouling removal

With a commitment to achieve millions of dollars in energy savings for the petrochemical and refining industry, Tube Tech International has introduced two new entities to support the delivery of its world-renowned fouling removal solutions.

Tube Tech Research and Development Ltd. and Tube Tech Environmental Consultancy Ltd. have been established to lead a step-change in the management of process fouling levels and its impact on performance and the environment. Tube Tech Research and Development Ltd. will deliver innovative, safe and environmentally beneficial concepts, drawing on external partnerships and funding opportunities to research and develop revolutionary solutions. Tube Tech Environmental Consultancy Ltd. will provide consulting informed by exclusive research and findings to the wider energy, chemicals and nuclear markets.

The announcement follows a busy year for Tube Tech International, with the company having experienced unprecedented demand for its robotic fired heater cleaning technology and expansion overseas, including the launch of Tube Tech Inc., a dedicated base of operations in Houston.

"We've long been recognized as the company to turn to for the removal of fouling from industry's most difficult to clean and critical assets, but more recently we've gained traction in the scheduled cleaning market," explained Jon Camp, managing director of Tube Tech. "No other company can remove nearly 100 percent of fouling. The results, which are tangible in the energy savings our clients achieve, more than justify the investment in our services. There is a reason why our solutions are highly innovative, and the new companies we've launched will be dedicated to helping the industry take that step into the future of process fouling removal and realize the multiple benefits it can have on a global scale."

In an effort to radically reduce carbon emissions, Tube Tech International's robotic technology was recently granted government funding as part of Horizon 2020, the biggest European Union research and innovation program to date. The company's patented Shell Side Jet™ solution will deliver the very first technology to effectively remove fouling from the outside heat transfer surface of shell-and-tube exchangers.

Camp continued, "It's an incredible opportunity to be part of the Horizon 2020 project, particularly given the competitiveness of the program's funding allocation. We were granted 1.2 million to develop our existing technology to be fully automated. Working with Innora in Greece, we are aiming to have this product ready for service in 2020. We also have another five products currently under development, with one very close to completion."

The increasing interest in Tube Tech International's technology is unsurprising given the pressures to keep plants running at optimal and profitable conditions for the benefit of financial stakeholders as well as regulatory bodies, which are clamping down on energy efficiency and safety. The company has plans for Tube Tech Environmental Consultancy Ltd. to be an invaluable resource for the industry in justifying new approaches to fouling removal to maximize carbon productivity and therefore profitability.

For more information, visit www.tubetech.com, or call (832) 286-1322 or (832) 286-1395.

