CEDA completes shutdown two days ahead of schedule

When Lincolnway Energy was looking for help on a shutdown at its ethanol plant in Nevada, Iowa, the company turned to CEDA Inc. CEDA has a regional office in Des Moines, which is in close proximity to the plant.

CEDA utilized advanced automated tools to clean three evaporators on-site. It also cleaned a regenerative thermal oxidizer fan with 40,000 psi nozzles and 200 feet of 5-foot-diameter duct work. CEDA utilized 3-D nozzles to clean three 50,000 gallon tanks, used a 10k hydroblaster on three columns, jetted out 400 feet of 4-inch line and vacuumed numerous places around the plant.

“This was all accomplished in 18 hours,” said Shawn Mullihan, operations manager of CEDA in Des Moines. “This was two days ahead of schedule. By utilizing our specialty equipment, we were able to significantly reduce the client’s schedule and costs.”

CEDA recorded zero safety incidents during this work.

“The plant’s production manager and safety manager commended the entire CEDA team on its performance and the way everyone paid attention to all of the site’s safety rules,” Mullihan said. “The managers stated CEDA was the most professional hydroblasting company they’ve ever had on-site.”

Chris Cleveland, production manager for Lincolnway Energy, had this to say about Mullihan and his team: “Hats off to you and your guys for a great job on our shutdown. I look forward to building a relationship with you and your company.”

Lincolnway Energy plans to use CEDA on shutdown work this fall.

“CEDA offers industry-leading automated hydro blasting tools,” Mullihan explained. “We strive to stay on the forefront of technology and are always looking for new tools and ideas to safely and creatively exceed our customers’ expectations.”

CEDA’s core service lines in the U.S. include pressure, vacuum and fluid transportation; chemical cleaning; tank maintenance and cleaning; and pigging and decoking.

“We will consistently deliver the safest and most effective turnaround services throughout the U.S. and Canada to help clients manage their industrial facilities,” said Todd Carson, director of U.S. operations for CEDA. “Our equipment and crews are sized to fit the customer’s needs. We are quickly scalable with the capacity to safely execute day-to-day jobs to full turnaround solutions.”

CEDA has developed state-of-the-art industrial cleaning equipment, including automated external and internal bundle blasting, automated tank cleaning equipment and a ridged rotary lancing system. CEDA also operates a mobile fleet of technologically advanced double and triple-pumper pigging and decoking and filtration units with self-sufficient power sources so no facility electricity is required during a turnaround.

For more information, visit www.ceda.com or call (346) 227-1400.

