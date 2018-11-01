Get In front of key decision makers with BIC Magazine

Industrial service providers continue to find value through a partnership with BIC Alliance. Well-crafted editorial and advertisements in BIC Magazine have resulted in top-of-mind awareness, positive publicity and quality leads.

Distributed 10 times a year to process-industry management and executives nationwide, with a readership of nearly 100,000, BIC Magazine is a way for members to expand client scope. The publication is distributed at trade shows and conventions, increasing readership and client exposure.

Veolia North America is one company that has enjoyed a wonderful working relationship with BIC over the years. The company appears on the front cover of this issue.

“Veolia began working with BIC several years ago,” said Harrison Lee, director of marketing for Veolia North America’s Industrial Business. “BIC is the leading trade magazine among the primary industries we serve: oil and gas, chemical processing and power. And because of the nature of the work we do to support these industries, much of what we do flies under the radar.

“Each year our front cover article offers us an unmatched opportunity to share our story, reach the key decision makers for our services and demonstrate the value Veolia can bring to their operations.”

BIC plays a significant role in Veolia’s advertising and media relations program, according to Lee.

“The publication puts us in front of our key decision makers and has been a proven marketing channel for us,” he said. “Veolia and BIC work together on advertising and editorial opportunities that allow Veolia to demonstrate the many innovative ways we are supporting the responsible management of water, waste and energy resources for heavy industry.”

Dave Baker, corporate vice president of sales and marketing for CLIMAX, said BIC has been a great resource for his companies.

“The response has been great,” Baker stated. “It’s terrific when we host customers at our facilities and they pick up BIC Magazine and see our brands represented. BIC reaches all the markets that utilize our products and services, and this makes BIC a great fit for us. The great folks at BIC have helped us get much closer to some of our targeted markets.

“I get inquiries from several trade magazines, but none have been as responsive and cooperative like BIC. Not only have we seen BIC at trade shows, but our BIC reps have also introduced us to new trade shows and opportunities we wouldn’t have known otherwise, and we are actively pursuing those opportunities.”

