Equipping employees for success in growing company

Petroleum Service Corp. ( PSC), a nationwide company providing product handling and site logistics services for the petrochemical, refining, midstream and marine transportation industries, has added 1,200 new jobs to its payroll over the past five years. Recruiting the right people and giving them the training, leadership support and development they need to succeed is a major focus for this growing company.

“The key to our success in this service- based, people-centric business is the quality of our employees and leaders at every level of the organization,” said PSC President Joel Dickerson. “We invest a significant amount of time, energy and resources in selecting people who possess the qualities we value in our employees, including safety-mindedness, ability to learn, leadership, hard work, dedication and concern for others.”

The company’s recruiting team members use a multitude of sourcing avenues, including online job boards and social media, to identify qualified candidates. They screen approximately 40-60 applicants for each opening.

“The top prospects undergo face-toface panel interviews with the recruiters and operations leaders,” said HR Director Sosha McDonald. “This partnership between HR and operations is a crucial piece of the process when it comes to making proper hiring decisions.”

PSC also puts a high emphasis on employee development through a variety of learning and leadership training programs. Approximately 75 percent of the company’s employees who currently serve in leadership roles were promoted from within, which is a great source of pride for Dickerson.

“We are on track to make more internal promotions this year than in any other year in our company’s 66-year history,” he said.

PSC Vice President of Organizational Development Marsha Ramsey works with the company’s senior operations managers to identify and develop those up-and-coming leaders throughout the organization.

“We host a variety of in-house training seminars and workshops and facilitate skills-based coaching for all levels of leadership in the company, including potential supervisors, new supervisors, managers and senior managers,” Ramsey said. “Some of the development offerings occur on a regularly scheduled basis, while others are done as needed.”

Ramsey teams up with senior operations managers once a month for a “High- Performing Leaders Lunch & Learn” designed for high-potential leaders.

“We discuss important leadership topics including training and development of employees, recognition and motivation, customer service and general leadership principles,” she said.

Second-tier leaders serving in leadmen, foremen, shift supervisor and safety coordinator roles benefit from “Stepping Up” classes held annually to help them improve their knowledge of leadership and safety fundamentals.

“Our senior leadership invests time each year to share knowledge with our field leaders,” added Ramsey. “That helps us build relationships and identify future servant leaders who will promote PSC’s culture and continue our success for years to come.”

To learn more about PSC’s product handling and site logistics services, visit www.petroleumservice.com or call (281) 991-3500.

