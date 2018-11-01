Company advances tube bundle cleaning through upgrade

Twice the production per worker? Well, that sounds nice. And that is just the beginning.Leading the surge into full automation, Terydon Inc. continues to stay ahead of the curve by announcing “Multiple Machine Monitoring” (M3) as the latest advancement for fully automated tube bundle cleaning, enabled by the Recall feature.

Terydon recently released its M3 Multiple Machine Monitoring, which enables a single "monitor" to clean numerous tube bundles through a single touch-screen tablet, eliminating the need for another operator while multiplying the cleaning potential of a single worker.

Terydon, the recipient of the 2017 WJTA-IMCA Safety Award, has used its patented Lunch Box wireless touch-screen tablet control as a platform for safety and increased production. Within its hand-held computing device, Terydon has been able to release performance-enhancing upgrades through software releases — all done in-house.

Its latest Recall upgrade accents the existing smart indexing features by recalling a previously saved cleaning process and repeating that same procedure. The operator — safely removed from the blast zone — begins the cleaning process by selecting the start button on the touch-screen. Upon holding this button in place, the operator can begin to automatically clean the tube bundle with tablet control, feeding the flex lances in the length of the tube, retracting out, and then successfully navigating to the next set of tubes to clean with the Terydon Smart Indexer. The Terydon Smart Indexer recognizes when the end of a row is reached and then accurately navigates to the next row for continued cleaning. The automated process continues until the tube bundle is 100-percent clean. Noting completion, the system automatically powers down and provides a data summary report of the clean. Here is an entire system that can eliminate the opportunity for human error and safely remove the operator from the blast zone by use of wireless control.

Terydon’s approach is simple: While one tube bundle is being automatically cleaned by a lancing system, why not expand the working capabilities of the already involved operator? He or she is technically no longer an operator when using the M3 tactic, as he or she no longer inputs commands to run the system. Rather, he or she may now be referred to as a “monitor,” an overseer of the cleaning process as the tool performs its fully automated clean. So, as one system is up and running, the monitor can now set up another lancing system(s) on a different tube bundle and engage the next lancing system(s) into a fully automated tube bundle clean. By managing the cleaning of numerous tube bundles through a single touch-screen tablet, the monitor eliminates the need for another operator(s) while multiplying the cleaning potential of a single worker.

With the integration of M3, Terydon is taking a tube bundle cleaning system to a level never previously achieved, thus preserving the company’s place as a leader of true automation in the waterblasting industry. Building off of the fully automated tube bundle cleaning through the Recall function, Terydon has expanded the productivity of the “monitor” by providing him or her the access to simultaneously engage multiple automated tube bundle cleaning operations through a single touch-screen tablet.

M3 is showcased with the Peinemann Retro-Fit Kit, which adapts Terydon’s smart indexing technology to the Peinemann Flex Frame X/Y Indexer. This indexing unit, paired with the Terydon Lunch Box Wireless Control, allows both systems to be monitored wirelessly and safely outside of the blast zone, distanced far enough to eliminate the need for a slicker suit. The Retro-Fit Kit and the patented Lunch Box setup, which have been on the market for three years, are upgraded through a software upgrade on the touchscreen tablet.

