APE Companies CEO Miller: ‘If you’re working, we’re working’

For those unfamiliar with its 30-year history, APE Companies’ name evolved from one of its predecessor companies, Abrasive Products and Equipment LLC. Over time, APE has evolved and undergone acquisitions to offer a full suite of products that deliver solutions for surface preparation, safety and environmental service contractors. So far this year, APE has sent over 15,000 different items to customers.

According to APE Companies CEO Mike Miller, the biggest news at the company right now is change. BIC Magazine recently visited with Miller to learn more about the renewed excitement at APE, his objectives as CEO and what makes the company special.

Mike Miller Mike Miller was named CEO of APE Companies earlier this year.

BIC: How does APE solve problems for its customers?

MILLER: We offer an industry-leading value proposition for the industrial contractors, end users and service companies we supply. They need a trade partner who frees them up to focus on their core competencies and customers. Our job, as their supplier, is to help their operations run more efficiently, to contribute to more reliable operations and to provide improved safety solutions. Delving deeper, APE’s distinctive advantage involves five integrated components: 1. The breadth and scope of our product lines, 2. Competitive pricing, 3. Superior after-sale service, 4. Leading technical skills and problem- solving know how, and 5. A focus on offering premium products and equipment.

Premium, however, doesn’t mean expensive. We focus on offering the most cost-effective solutions to customers. Uptime, labor efficiency, equipment reliability, and reduction of safety and environmental risks all get considered and can be important factors. For example, offshore blasting operations on platforms must maximize uptime and minimize operating costs. Skilled production plant tradesmen are being asked to work at an increasing pace, but must do so while avoiding safety incidents. These are just two examples of how APE’s sales and technical service teams, working with our specialists’ suppliers, deliver the value customers require — be it total operating cost savings, improved safety records, or enhanced equipment reliability and production output.

BIC: What is the most crucial part of being APE’s CEO?

MILLER: My job’s three-fold. First, it is to support our many dedicated front-liners as they service customers and end users daily. Second, it is to ensure we have an environment that recognizes employees for their contributions and where their careers will thrive. Third, it is to interact with our board of directors such that we capitalize upon their strategic counsel and benefit from the financial strength they bring to APE.

BIC: What is APE’s central principle?

MILLER: It’s best summed up by our mission statement: “If you’re working, we’re working.” This symbolizes our company-wide commitment to do what it takes to supply, service and support our expanding base of over 2,500 customers across the Gulf Coast, Atlantic and Southeast U.S.

BIC: How would you describe APE’s culture?

MILLER: Culture is a tough thing to describe succinctly, especially since each of our 11 branches brings its own history and personality. Nevertheless, the values we’re driving across APE Companies are best summed up by the acronym “APE”: “A” as in “accountability,” “P” as in “people” and “E” as in “excellence.” Excellence in our products, services and support is the result of having top-notch employees who operate with a strong sense of accountability. This is who we are, and I’m always pleased to hear specific examples of how our team lives these values when I visit staff and customers in the field.

For more information, visit www. APEcompanies.com or call (844) 361-7038.

View in Digital Edition