ABC's true purpose

There is a lot of misunderstanding about the purpose of Associated Builders & Contractors (ABC) from both the industry and the general public. It is easy to see the many activities that occur for the benefit of ABC members and all the training programs that help member employees improve their work skills. On the surface, the public sees the advocacy efforts through many posed pictures with elected officials, position papers on bureaucratic regulations, or proposed legislation and endorsements of candidates for elected office. To some people, ABC is all about networking and business development opportunities, like a golf tournament, mixer or breakfast where the members are encouraged to “do business with other members.” Business development is a critical part of staying in business.

ABC Greater Houston Chapter's first chairman, Marvin Woodfin, seated fourth from the left, is pictured with original members of the steering committee.

The construction industry is filled with a variety of trade associations, but there is one thing that sets ABC apart from the others. All other construction associations are bonded together by the type of work they perform — for example, electrical, pipefitting, scaffolding, etc. ABC is much different, as its members are general contractors, specialty contractors, suppliers and professional associates, and they perform all types of work. The bond between ABC members is their common belief in the merit shop philosophy and free enterprise system.

There is a larger and more profound purpose to ABC that is written into the bylaws. Simply stated, ABC is the voice of the merit shop in the construction industry, and we assume the responsibility of making that voice heard.

To further clarify the message and avoid confusion, the next nine paragraphs of the ABC bylaws define exactly what the merit shop is and what ABC members believe. We believe that the merit shop serves for the betterment of the individual worker, companies, the industry and the nation. We believe in free enterprise and open competition.

ABC members accept that all employees and employers have the right to determine wages and working conditions though either collective bargaining or individually. They believe that employers must have concern for the general welfare of the employee. ABC members support sound legislation that embraces fair play for both employer and employee. The law should protect the rights of employees and not discriminate against any protected class or labor affiliation.

They oppose violence, intimidation and denial of rights. A free and open economy should award work to the lowest responsible bidder, and all work opportunities should be available to all. They believe that monopolies or any kind of price fixing are detrimental to free enterprise. They summarize the section of the bylaws by saying, “We believe that the destiny of all Americans can best be served by cooperation and following the tenets of free enterprise and democratic government. We believe that business leaders can best preserve these tenets by becoming active in politics and civic affairs.”

If you agree with that philosophy and want to expand upon it, find out about ABC in your area.

For more information, call Russell Hamley at (713) 523-6ABC [6222] or email him at r.hamley@abchouston.org, or contact David Helveston, president and CEO of the ABC Pelican Chapter, at (225) 753-2590 or email him at dhelveston@abcpelican.com.

