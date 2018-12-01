Never Fail: Choose a complete STO solutions provider

If you haven’t heard yet, many new and exciting changes are taking place at KAP Project Services. KAP Project Services has expanded into the KAP Family of Companies, which includes the original KAP Project Services and newcomers STOlogix and Tactexs. Today, the KAP Family of Companies features new branding, software and solutions, and a growing product line. KAP has been a vendor of choice in the shutdowns, turnarounds and outages (STO) industry for over 15 years, and Managing Director Steve Pipkin recently sat down with BIC Magazine to give more insight about the new KAP Family of Companies.

Steve Pipkin, managing director for the KAP Family of Companies

BIC: Why is America’s energy sector calling on KAP?

PIPKIN: The KAP Family of Companies provides holistic solutions for the entire STO journey that are customer-focused. These solutions address not only specific goals but also how to resolve key industry pains resulting from a lack of trained and experienced personnel and gaps in required technology, including those required for STO scope definition, work planning and turnarounds, where visibility, collaboration and communication are critical to success. A focused solution rather than disjointed personnel, systems and technology is vital to customer success.

BIC: Can you talk about the new products the KAP Family of Companies offers?

PIPKIN: STOplanner, launched by STOlogix in 2018, provides the ability to optimize work scoping, support required budgeting, and efficiently execute job planning without the requirements of replacing key internal software solutions such as enterprise resource planning and computerized maintenance management system applications. STOplanner is designed to optimize your internal investments using an advanced cloud-based technology platform, streaming core functionality from your current integrated asset-management application investments. All core stakeholders have complete visibility without access to your mission-critical applications.

Tactexs’ core offering, C2stat®, is designed to remove the risk of inefficient work execution by providing a full solution of technology, process and personnel deployed on-site throughout the execution of the STO event. C2stat delivers turnkey execution confidence by providing a single, unified command and control solution and enables optimal communication and coordination across your team from the field, providing the basis of improved decision making. Our C2stat solution is focused on providing a live schedule designed to give the client real-time visibility into the execution of the turnaround. The benefits are built-in confidence in the data, critical data validation, nonbiased statuses, savings on resources and materials management, and better-coordinated inspections, which ultimately provide a safer and more visual turnaround.

The response to our new offerings has been tremendous. We just implemented the new version of STOplanner, and we completed a major turnaround with C2stat. We are in the process of negotiating several enterprise agreements that will allow organizations to standardize their planning and execution processes for all future maintenance and capital projects.

BIC: Can you describe the strengths of the three companies?

PIPKIN: The strength of the companies working together is the intense focus on customers’ needs and the ability to quickly react with transformative solutions. We focus on our employees, including providing benefits not often found even within Fortune 500 companies. This provides loyalty and dedication and a focus on our customers.

Our solutions cover the full lifecycle of the turnaround, something extremely unique to the industry. We can add value and provide a solid return on investment. From planning to execution to post-turnaround analysis, our solutions focus on three components: people, processes and technology.

For more information, visit www.kapproservices.com or call (877) 527-7762.

