Customers keep coming back to this elevator rental provider

According to Steve Ridout, president of the rental division for McDonough Elevators, the company has built a base of repeat customers who are often asked why they continue to select McDonough for their elevator rental needs.

“It’s simple,” Ridout said. “McDonough always delivers on promises made. Our clients have grown accustomed to our commitment to service and reliability of our equipment. Also, we are a turnkey services operation, which makes it more convenient for our clients to contract for rentals, installation, dismantling, operator training, on-site standby technicians and routine preventative maintenance services.”

Steve Ridout has worked for McDonough Elevators for 25 years and now serves as president of it rental division.

Ridout explained the core of McDonough’s business has always been rentals. Since 1976, the company has provided rental elevators for both the industrial and commercial marketplaces.

McDonough’s extensive fleet of temporary elevators consists of hundreds of new and refurbished units strategically positioned in its facilities in Atlanta, Baltimore, Houston, Tampa and Los Angeles. Ridout boasted the flexibility of the McDonough fleet.

“We have an assortment of car sizes, lifting capacities, travel speeds and hazardous location units to meet every project’s needs,” he said. “Renting an elevator creates a safer environment for workers who must climb ladders or stairs with tools and materials to reach the worksite. Our temporary elevators conform to the standards of the national code (ANSI A10.4) and are a proven alternative to trade personnel walking stairs and carrying heavy loads.”

Another reason customers return to McDonough for their elevator rental needs is the company’s approach to safety.

“We deliver a product that’s safe and reliable,” Ridout said. “More and more owners are looking for vendors who can meet strict safety standards and fall in line with their safety cultures. It’s not about just checking the boxes. Genuine buy-in of employees to a regimented safety culture is paramount to the overall success of the project. This is a hallmark of McDonough’s reputation in the marketplace.”

Ridout also emphasized every McDonough employee believes in the power of one. “ONE MCDONOUGH” is a targeted communications campaign the company uses to align all its employees around the key principles of the company.

“We are one team working together to do whatever it takes to improve the client’s overall experience,” Ridout said. “We have one belief to keep promises made and do the right thing every time, and we have one goal to deliver exceptional service to our customers. McDonough is one company where long-term relationships are built on trust and reliance on its expertise.”

When it comes to planning, McDonough uses a site/project-specific approach.

“Nothing is generic with our approach,” Ridout stated. “Every elevator rental project is unique, whether it’s for an industrial or commercial application. We enjoy creating partnerships with our customers upfront, which allows us to establish a well-defined set of expectations, eventually culminating in a successful project.”

For more information, visit www.mcdelevators.com or call (866) 497-3654.

