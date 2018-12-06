Creating a successful turbine lube oil flushing program

The growth in today’s economy has put a considerable number of new turbines on the market that have considerably different sizing specs, creating an increased need for expertise when executing cleaning services. More than ever, these larger turbines require engineering-backed solutions coupled with the proper equipment so that these vastly different machines can be effectively cleaned and commissioned.

Because of the rapid increase of new units in the field that require pre-commissioning cleaning, many new companies have popped up to try to fill the need. A majority of these companies are more than happy to offer their services and follow the OEM procedures, which can take months to complete. However, a knowledgeable provider of turbine lube oil flushing services will make every effort to try to reduce the schedule, which heavily impacts the cleaning’s completion.

Too many new startups arrive on the jobsite with only 1.5-2 inch jumper hoses, which is great if the equipment line sizes are all equal. It’s pretty simple to see that if your supply line is 3-4 inches, putting a smaller hose on them will create the highest velocities in the hoses and not the system piping. Sometimes the restriction can be due to the supplied tie in connections provided by the OEM. This is where your engineered planning can help overcome potential restrictions.

Arriving on-site with dirty equipment can also cause a major delay in the cleaning program. This usually means you will spend significant time cleaning up the flushing equipment prior to even starting on the system cleaning. Flushing through the system coolers and/or filtration pots can cost you, as they are a notorious particle trap. If engineered properly, these components should be cleaned after the oil has reached cleanliness spec. At a minimum, cooler bundle and/or filters should be removed, as they can become a major trap for particulates and potentially add excessive time to the cleaning process.

Another factor that can cause major delays is inspecting samples of “new oil.” Often tankers that deliver the new oil have had other products in them prior to your delivery, and failing to take samples and analyze the oil can cost you several days of productivity. If properly prepared, you will have an inspection method in place for this. It’s not uncommon to see a few gallons of diesel or other product in the lower header of these trucks. If the oil delivery is in drums, it is important that they be inspected as well. A quick particle count can save you a lot of time.

Some additional time traps to watch for throughout the lube oil flushing process include:

• System inspection: Prior to any flush, you need to run a system check. During the engineered planning, all dead legs must be evaluated and included in the procedures. Any potential trap can add days to the flushing program.

• Be sure to have enough lube oil on hand. When the temporary equipment and system starts to fill, the reservoir can drop significantly, causing a potential pump cavitation situation. The same caution will be needed upon completion, when all of the oil is returned to the reservoir.

• The use of permanent pumps to flush the system cannot generate the velocities needed to effectively clean a lube oil system and can lead to a false positive result. Often this comes at the expense of time, resulting in very long flushing durations and delayed turnover of systems and equipment.

• Perform hydraulic calculations/modeling to ensure proper cleaning velocities can be achieved.

• Choosing the right temporary filters will have a major impact on the schedule. You do not want to start with the smallest micron filter, as they will need to be replaced almost immediately. By starting out with the larger micron filter, you can get better velocities and trap more particulate early on.

• Pipe vibration is a proven method that helps to reduce flushing time substantially. By moving vibrators on the permanent piping, you can gain a lot of time.

Understanding how to avoid time traps and the expertise needed to reduce the time to complete your lube oil flushing cleaning will help ensure pre-commissioning success.

For more information, visit www. bwenergyservices.com or call (281) 534-9300.

