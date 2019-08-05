Your guide to better communications in daily operations, turnarounds

To increase worker safety and reduce downtime, you need the right two-way radio equipment along with an effective plan for support and service. Whether you own or rent radios, many factors contribute to communication system performance:

Frequencies: If the two-way radio frequencies you rely on for crane operators, supervisors and other critical operations are shared by other contractors or nearby plants, you run the risk of poor communication when it's needed most. To avoid interference issues, start your next project by asking your radio dealer for a frequency scan to identify clean spectrum options.

Channel plan: Next, work with your radio provider to create a channel plan using the frequencies best suited to your plant and your project. Then, program talk groups to facilitate efficient work team communications.

Owning vs. renting: If you own (or plan to purchase) two-way radios, your dealer's channel plan should integrate the best spectrums for both day-to-day operations and turnaround projects. For turnarounds, renting may be an ideal option when you need to boost fleet size for temporary crews or if you work in different locations throughout the year. If you rent equipment, you also rent the added network and frequencies. Whether you own, rent or combine both strategies, be sure to carefully vet your service provider to determine whether the provided networks and frequencies will be adequate.

Technical support: Wireless communications are complex, and service expertise varies greatly between dealers. Ask what levels of technical support you will get, especially for identifying and resolving interference issues. Get a feel for how quickly communication system problems will be fixed to keep productivity high and prevent safety issues.

Safety features: To protect workers, consider using radios with functionality such as GPS tracking, "man down"/"lone worker" notifications and emergency alerts. Most petrochem locations require intrinsically safe (hazardous location) radios, so be sure that is what your dealer delivers.

Short-term vs. long-term projects: When projects are shorter than 180 days, consider asking your radio dealer to obtain Special Temporary Authorization licenses that permit temporary use of channels.

Licensed or unlicensed spectrums: To help ensure reliable wireless communications, you need licensed spectrum frequencies from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). Your provider should help you apply for FCC licenses, which have a term of 10 years. Unlicensed spectrums are not recommended because they are not protected and you never know who else might be operating on those frequencies.

Sharing frequencies: Most licensed communications occur over what is called shared spectrum, so it's not unusual to hear other licensees on your channel(s). Licensees must monitor signal clarity before transmitting and cooperate with each other to avoid causing interference. If needed, an experienced twoway dealer can help you locate and license exclusive-use frequency channels.

Itinerant frequencies: If your business operations move from place to place, you might consider itinerant frequencies, which free you from acquiring licenses but come with limitations. For example, users of these frequencies have no protection from interference from other users.

In the petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas industries, the risk of safety incidents and lost productivity is too important to trust your communications performance to luck. Whether you purchase or rent two-way radio systems, it's imperative to find a provider who can help you select and service the devices and frequency spectrums you need to ensure success in your plants and on your jobsites.

Jon Crosby has served the petrochemical industry for more than 10 years with voice and data solutions that improve plant safety and increase work team efficiency.

For more information, visit www. bearcom.com/industries/petrochemicalrefineries or call (800) 856-2022.

