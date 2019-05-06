World-class solutions for challenging plant demands

Operating companies continue to try to increase capacity while optimizing energy efficiency, product purity, operational reliability and the environmental impact of processing operations. With extensive knowledge, experience and unique capabilities, Koch-Glitsch is able to provide a complete solution by partnering with you to meet these challenging demands.

Knowledge and experience

Koch-Glitsch has applied the extensive knowledge and experience of its R&D team to develop an advanced line of mass transfer and separation equipment that can be customized to the specific needs of each application. To see a complete list of Koch-Glitsch's mass transfer and separation products, visit www. koch-glitsch.com.

For the toughest challenges, the Koch- Glitsch Refinery and Troubleshooting Teams can assist plant operators and engineers to find solutions that deliver the right combination of efficiency, capacity, pressure drop and optimized energy requirements. Process studies, simulations, on-site support services, finite element analyses and computational fluid dynamics modeling enhance the analysis and evaluation of numerous applications.

ONE SOURCE SOLUTION

Correct installation is critical to achieve the maximum benefit from today's high-performance mass transfer equipment. The ONE SOURCE SOLUTION approach integrates the design and fabrication of Koch-Glitsch's unique technologies with value-driven installation solutions from Koch Specialty Plant Services (KSPS). The result is an optimized installation that is safer, faster and more cost-effective for column revamps or new construction.

The project delivery system emphasizes pre-job planning and design and focuses on optimizing equipment performance, constructability and installation efficiency. This often results in shorter turnarounds, which can create cost savings for customers.

Tools and training

Koch-Glitsch offers the AHOP® Automated Hardware Ordering Program, which tracks the hardware and internals used in each vessel so replacements can be ordered without the customer pulling files to reference the exact equipment specifications. Koch-Glitsch researches and tracks all equipment and hardware in a vessel (regardless of original manufacturer) and creates an automated record so parts can be ordered in significantly reduced time with increased accuracy. The solution of the AHOP Automated Hardware Ordering Program is available for all customers and can be set up through your local Koch-Glitsch sales representative.

KG-TOWER® software version 5.4 is the latest version for specifying and conducting simple evaluations of Koch-Glitsch mass transfer and mist elimination equipment. The software is available for download at www.koch-glitsch.com/software. This software is also integrated with the PRO/IITM software.

Koch-Glitsch created its hands-on Mass Transfer School (www.koch-glitsch.com/ mtschool) to advance the knowledge of its customers. Specifically designed for engineers and taught by professionals with extensive experience, the five-day course takes place twice a year and includes classroom training, design exercises and hands-on sessions in Koch-Glitsch's world-class pilot plants in Wichita, Kansas.

Agility

While it is important to properly plan for scheduled maintenance, sometimes unplanned outages occur. That's where Koch-Glitsch's emergency services thrive. Call the 24-hour emergency hotline, and Koch-Glitsch can disperse and expedite the necessary equipment, teams or specialists to help in any way necessary. With so many offices and manufacturing facilities worldwide, Koch-Glitsch is always readily available to serve customers and resolve urgent issues.

YOU CAN RELY ON US

With the largest installed base in the industry, Koch-Glitsch is well known for providing faster delivery, better quality and higher performance. Whatever challenges you face, Koch-Glitsch utilizes its experience, knowledge and extensive resources to develop the optimal, complete solution to meet your needs.

For more information, visit www. koch-glitsch.com or call (316) 828-5110.

View in Digital Edition