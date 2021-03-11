Wood’s Barrera: ‘Actions transform challenges into solutions’

Wood's business follows a lifecycle of solutions from building, operating and repurposing to designing, planning and optimizing any facility, asset or infrastructure.

Javiel “JJ” Barrera, vice president of U.S. operations, Wood.

"Wood brings a breadth of solutions, depth of experience and some of the best talent in the world to any project and operations scope," said Javiel "JJ" Barrera, vice president of U.S. operations for Wood. "We listen to the needs of our clients and focus on surpassing expectations with excellence in delivery, performance, people, solutions and sustainable value."

According to Barrera, the company's main objective this year is to maintain the safety and well-being of its people, especially as the pandemic continues.

"Our operational focus is on ensuring our business is fit for accelerating the pace of the energy transition and the drive toward more sustainable infrastructure," he said. "We are optimizing our operating model and further digitizing the way we work to unlock future growth in our priority markets. Resiliency is going to be key."

When it comes to company growth, Barrera stated that Wood is focused on organic growth in the markets where it has the solutions and capabilities to solve critical challenges for clients. Wood is investing in client partnerships, demonstrating its array of capabilities and delivering solutions that exceed expectations.

"We are invested in our long-term clients where we have relationships that span 30 years or more, ensuring we bring solutions to digitize, optimize and bring confidence to the future of their assets," Barrera explained. "We're also focused on supporting our oil and gas clients with energy transition goals, helping them reduce the carbon footprint of their assets. Expanding in our core markets is the key focus, especially as we extend into South Texas and East Texas and bring the full breadth of Wood to clients' energy projects."

When asked about Wood's defining value, Barrera responded with the word "care."

"We care about doing a good job and maintaining excellence in performance," he said. "We care about our people, their well-being and safety. We care about fulfilling our purpose, and that means we're united by our passion for creating a sustainable future in energy and the built environment. Our bold spirit drives us to lead the charge, our actions transform challenges into solutions, and our curiosity keeps us pushing, innovating and making things possible."

Barrera is proud to declare that Wood is one of the largest employers of skilled operations employees in the U.S., and the company wants to ensure job security for its people by continuing to develop a pipeline of talent that grows with the business.

"This is a personal commitment of mine," he said. "We want to continue supporting high schools, colleges and trade schools to demonstrate the value of working in our industry while also creating opportunities for a challenging and fulfilling career."

For more information, visit www.woodplc.com.