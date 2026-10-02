Venture Global and ConocoPhillips announce 20-Year LNG Sales and Purchase Agreement

Venture Global, Inc. and ConocoPhillips announced a new, long-term Sales and Purchase Agreement (SPA) for liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Under the SPA, ConocoPhillips will buy 1.0 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of LNG from Venture Global for 20 years, starting in 2030.

“Venture Global is proud to welcome ConocoPhillips, one of the world’s leading energy companies, as a long-term partner,” said Venture Global CEO Mike Sabel. “This agreement reflects continued market confidence in our proven ability to deliver reliable, low-cost U.S. LNG quickly and at scale. We look forward to supporting ConocoPhillips’ growing global LNG portfolio for decades to come.”

About Venture Global

Venture Global is an American producer and exporter of low-cost U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) with over 100 MTPA of capacity in production, construction, or development. Venture Global began producing LNG from its first facility in 2022 and is now one of the largest LNG exporters in the United States.

Like this news? Make BIC Magazine a Google preferred news source.

The company’s vertically integrated business includes assets across the LNG supply chain including LNG production, natural gas transport, shipping and regasification. The company’s first three projects, Calcasieu Pass, Plaquemines LNG, and CP2 LNG, are located in Louisiana along the Gulf of America. Venture Global is developing carbon capture and sequestration projects at each of its LNG facilities.