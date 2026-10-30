U. S. Steel breaks ground on $1.9B Arkansas facility

U. S. Steel broke ground on a first-of-its-kind direct reduced iron (DRI) production facility at its Big River Steel Works in Osceola, Arkansas, in the northeast corner of the state.

The $1.9 billion investment strengthens U. S. Steel’s advanced capabilities by linking iron ore production in Minnesota to electric arc furnace (EAF) driven steelmaking in Arkansas. The mine-to-mill connection supports next-generation steelmaking and a robust American supply chain. The investment will create approximately 200 full-time jobs and an estimated 2,000 construction jobs at peak. Preliminary site preparation is underway, and construction is expected to begin in the latter part of 2026.

“This investment showcases what U. S. Steel does best,” said David Burritt, U. S. Steel President and CEO. “From mining iron ore in Minnesota to producing advanced steel in Arkansas, our people are turning vision into reality. They're creating good-paying jobs today while building the capabilities that will make U. S. Steel stronger and more competitive for decades to come.”

Economic impact to Arkansas

State leaders welcomed the investment as a boost for Arkansas workers and the state’s growing role in American steelmaking.

“America’s next great building boom needs steel, and we want Arkansas workers making it,” said Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders. “With this $1.9 billion investment, U. S. Steel is helping put that ambition into motion, strengthening our nation’s supply chain and putting more Arkansans to work. From the construction site to the mill floor, this project means more opportunities to earn a good living and build a life right here in Mississippi County.”

Direct reduced iron is a high-quality ore-based feedstock for EAFs produced by removing oxygen from iron ore without melting it. The new facility will be located next to Big River 2 so DRI can be fed hot directly into its EAFs, supporting reduced-emission steelmaking for the automotive, appliance, and solar industries. The DRI acts as a high-quality replacement for prime scrap that improves cost competitiveness and supply reliability. The new DRI produced at Big River Steel Works can also be formed and shaped into easily transportable hot briquetted iron for use at Big River Steel Works or other destinations.

“From a rock in the ground to a coil from our mill, this facility creates a true mine-to-mill connection within U. S. Steel,” said Daniel Brown, Executive Vice President - Advanced Technology Steelmaking and Chief Operating Officer, Big River Steel Works. “It gives us greater control over a critical raw material, strengthens supply reliability and provides more flexibility to produce the advanced steels our customers need.”

The DRI facility is the latest expansion of the Big River Steel Works campus, comprised of Big River Steel and Big River 2. U. S. Steel acquired next generation steel producer Big River Steel in 2021. The $3 billion Big River 2 expansion was completed and began producing steel in 2024. Together, the campus houses four EAFs and produces more than six million tons of steel annually.

U. S. Steel’s impact in Arkansas reaches well beyond the plant. An FY2024 economic impact analysis found that the company supported more than 4,700 jobs and contributed $45 million in state and local tax revenue. Its total contributions to community organizations totaled more than $2.6 million.