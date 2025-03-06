Transforming site management with real-time data and technology

Within the competitive framework of today’s industrial sector, companies are increasingly focused on finding innovative solutions to boost efficiency and reliability.

With decades of expertise in refinery, petrochemical, fertilizer and power plant operations, CAM Industrial Solutions (CAM) identified a recurring challenge: traditional site management methods often result in delays and inefficiencies. This highlighted the pressing need for a modern solution to streamline operations. In response, CAM embraced innovation and developed the CAM CORE Analytics suite — a comprehensive digital tool designed to transform site management through real-time reporting, analysis and decision-making.

What is CAM CORE Analytics?

The CAM CORE Analytics suite revolutionizes site management by providing instant insights, comprehensive evaluation and informed choice-making capabilities. It digitizes data capture and utilizes a connected worker approach, integrating cloud-based applications with secure mobile devices for field use. This architecture enables seamless data collection, which is then processed by CAM’s specialized software suite to enhance efficiency and maximize time spent on tasks.

Comprehensive modules for enhanced performance

The CAM CORE Analytics suite encompasses a variety of modules designed to optimize site operations. Key functionalities include:

Work delay tracking (barriers): Identifies obstacles impacting project timelines to allow development of mitigations

Identifies obstacles impacting project timelines to allow development of mitigations Tool management and usage studies: Provides insights into tool performance and utilization

Provides insights into tool performance and utilization Field schedule updates: Enables realtime adjustments and communication from the field

Enables realtime adjustments and communication from the field Safety observations and reporting: Facilitates proactive safety measures and incident tracking

Facilitates proactive safety measures and incident tracking Weld management and quality reporting: Enables cloud-based quality management tools

Each module can be deployed independently or as part of an integrated solution, assuring comprehensive reporting across all operational functions. The digital suite is meticulously crafted based on industry’s best practices, client experience and actionable insights, all aimed at delivering superior business outcomes.

The CAM CORE Analytics suite includes a blend of off-the-shelf and customdeveloped applications:

Off-the-shelf applications:

Enablon: Safety observations, incident reporting, leadership activities and auditing

Safety observations, incident reporting, leadership activities and auditing Shopfloor: Welding procedure management, welding management, quality control and turnovers

Welding procedure management, welding management, quality control and turnovers Align: Tool management

Tool management P6 Primavera (Cloud): Project management tool, Gantt chart

Project management tool, Gantt chart Bluebeam (Cloud): Advanced drawing and PDF editor Custom-developed applications:

Advanced drawing and PDF editor Custom-developed applications: Field craft timesheet: Streamlines timesheet management for field personnel

Streamlines timesheet management for field personnel Barrier tracking and reporting: Monitors and reports on work delays effectively

Monitors and reports on work delays effectively Productivity audit and spot observation: Conducts continuous time-on-tools studies to enhance productivity

Conducts continuous time-on-tools studies to enhance productivity Mobile schedule updater: Integrates with client computer maintenance management system (CMMS) to provide real-time schedule updates

Integrates with client computer maintenance management system (CMMS) to provide real-time schedule updates Value creation: Captures and analyzes ideas that reduce costs and improve client savings

Captures and analyzes ideas that reduce costs and improve client savings Action log: Tracks continuous improvement initiatives systematically

Tracks continuous improvement initiatives systematically Turnarounds, shutdowns, outages (TSO): Plan, assess, monitor and track progress of preparations ahead of major outages, shutdowns and turnaround events

How does CAM CORE Analytics help?

The CAM CORE Analytics suite optimizes site management by enabling realtime data capture, analysis and decisionmaking, improving efficiency, productivity and safety across operations. Through cloudbased, mobile-enabled tools, the suite tracks work delays, tool usage and safety metrics, empowering teams and clients to make informed decisions quickly. This leads to reduced downtime, better resource allocation and increased time spent on productive activities, ultimately driving significant cost savings and faster turnaround times.

With its modular design, CAM CORE Analytics allows clients to adopt specific solutions tailored to their needs, offering flexibility and scalability. By integrating cutting-edge technologies like IoT, cloud computing and advanced safety platforms, the system enables proactive risk management and continuous operational improvement. CAM CORE Analytics helps clients stay competitive by streamlining processes, improving safety and optimizing overall performance.

Productivity tools

CAM’s Productivity Audit (PA) tool is instrumental in identifying areas ripe for improvement. It facilitates rapid spot audits akin to safety observations, allowing CAM to analyze workforce productivity across various times of the day and week. This capability enables CAM to pinpoint improvement opportunities based on specific crafts, production units and other factors continuously.

Furthermore, the PA tool provides management teams with a comprehensive overview of site productivity, enabling trend analysis over time and facilitating comparisons with overall business performance.

On the other hand, the Schedule tool integrates seamlessly with weekly maintenance schedules. Updates are made within the application, tracked against the schedule and easily shared with planning and scheduling teams. This real-time visibility ensures effective communication and alignment between site teams, planners and schedulers.

All of CAM’s self-developed applications are designed to interconnect, providing management teams with real-time data and empowering them to make informed decisions based on up-to-date information.

Off-the-shelf applications

CAM has partnered with leading vendors to enhance the CAM CORE Analytics suite, including the safety platform Enablon, which provides immediate access to safety activities, real-time metrics and leadership initiatives like auditing and training. This allows safety professionals and site leadership to proactively manage safety indicators and detect potential risks earlier, preventing incidents before they escalate.

The CAM CORE Analytics suite also monitors live data on injuries and incidents across sites, providing a holistic view to identify trends and address issues at multiple locations.

Additionally, CAM’s partnership with CODEWARE introduces an industry-first platform for managing quality and welding processes. The platform integrates with client CMMS systems, tracks welding activities and generates a comprehensive turnover package to certify that all quality requirements are met.

Mobilizing a connected worker

CAM has invested heavily in technology, deploying over 400 iPad Mini tablets and iPhones, all equipped with 5G wireless capabilities. These devices, housed in OtterBox Defender Series cases for maximum protection and operational deployment in Class 1 Div 2 environments, provide field personnel with high-speed connectivity, ensuring real-time access to data in the field. This combination of advanced devices and the CAM CORE Analytics suite enables timely, informed decision-making that drives operational efficiency.

By leveraging these tools, teams can capture and disseminate crucial data instantly, enhancing productivity, safety and quality outcomes across operations. CAM’s commitment to excellence is reinforced through this technology-driven approach. As CAM continues to lead in technological advancements, it remains dedicated to delivering exceptional value to clients and stakeholders.

Innovation and technology

Over the past several months, CAM has successfully deployed some or all of the suite’s modules to 30+ sites, providing hands-on, onsite training supported by operations staff and IT teams. This approach ensured seamless integration and empowered field teams to fully leverage the suite’s capabilities, driving significant improvements in efficiency and productivity.

By integrating advanced tools like Enablon and CODEWARE, along with self-developed applications, CAM enables teams to proactively manage safety, optimize productivity and enhance operational efficiency. Its deployment of over 400 5G-enabled iPad Mini tablets and iPhones further demonstrates its commitment to equipping personnel with real-time data capture and analysis tools.

Key achievements & real-world impact

In 2024, CAM recorded 44,325 barrier hours, identifying opportunities that helped mitigate costs for clients.

At peak, one of CAM’s client sites faced $146k in monthly delays. After analyzing data in CAM CORE Analytics and implementing a joint action plan with the client, those costs dropped by over $100k the following month.

These concrete results demonstrate CAM’s commitment to driving operational efficiency and delivering measurable outcomes.

Looking ahead, CAM is dedicated to continuous improvement, with a capital budget set aside for ongoing application development and enhancements, ensuring that solutions evolve to meet the changing needs of clients.

For more information, visit camindustrialsolutions.com.