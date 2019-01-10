TransCanada plans name change to TC Energy

Transcanada

TransCanada Corporation announced its intention to change its name to TC Energy to better reflect the scope of the company’s operations as a leading North American energy infrastructure company. TransCanada’s shareholders will be asked to approve a special resolution to change the name at the company’s next Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders.

“TC Energy better reflects the breadth of our business and acknowledges our proud history of safely and responsibly delivering the energy that millions of North Americans rely on every day,” said Russ Girling, TransCanada’s president and chief executive officer. “We believe the name TC Energy clearly articulates our complete business – pipelines, power generation and energy storage operations – and reflects our continued continental growth into an enterprise with critical assets and employees in Canada, the United States and Mexico.”

The proposed name change was announced at the kick-off to the company’s annual Employee Forum series that began today in Mexico City. The series includes face-to-face events for employees and contractors in Canada, the United States and Mexico.

“While our strategy and priorities remain the same, we believe the new name will help to further unite our employees and enable us to better connect with our diverse stakeholders,” Girling said. “Whether they know us as TC Energy in English, TC Énergie in French, or TC Energía in Spanish, the communities where we operate can continue to count on us to follow through on our commitments and live up to our values of safety, integrity, responsibility and collaboration in everything we do.”

Subject to shareholder and regulatory approval, the name change will be effective immediately following the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders in the second quarter of 2019. TransCanada intends to continue trading under “TRP” on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges after adopting the new name.