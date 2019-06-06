The value of single-source turnaround services

In plant turnarounds, the more service companies you use, the greater potential you have for problems. Vendor selection requires more time and effort, planning becomes increasingly complex, and jobsite coordination between vendors is tougher to manage. Timelines are longer and milestones are less predictable. Worst of all, safety risks multiply and cost-efficiencies disappear.

The ultimate solution is a single source of turnaround support services -- an option that is now available with USA DeBusk.

Full suite of services

USA DeBusk offers a full range of disciplines, with each service line having the focus, expertise and experience of a specialist. This breadth and depth of capabilities gives USA DeBusk a unique ability to integrate and synchronize services to produce the optimum turnaround result in the least amount of time and for the lowest cost.

Single-source management of services creates higher quality, uniform safety and service standards, and robust risk management and project engineering.

Services include unit clearing, blind-toblind exchanger service, automated exchanger cleaning, water cutting, inert catalyst handling, furnace pigging and hot catalyst removal. This approach has repeatedly demonstrated the ability to eliminate earned delays and improve the coordination and efficiency of resources, thus dramatically reducing overall turnaround duration and cost.

Specialty capabilities

Here are additional details of three of these specialty services from USA DeBusk:

Unit clearing: This service removes VOCs, hazardous air pollutants, and other hazardous or odor-causing chemicals from the vapor space of vessels to rapidly allow safe entry for further cleaning, inspection and repairs. Proprietary chemistries and application techniques improve speed and effectiveness. Services are provided turnkey, with no need for support from a mechanical contractor, and include CAD-supported pre-project engineering, sampling, testing and project execution using company-owned equipment.

Exchanger services and bundle extraction: These "blind-to-blind" in-plant mechanical services include project planning, degassing and chemical cleaning, blinding, dismantling, extraction, in-plant transportation, slab management, automated hydroblasting, tracking of bundles/components and minor field repairs, assembly, torqueing, hydrostatic testing and deblinding. The equipment fleet includes the world's largest extractor, enabling USA DeBusk to handle any size and scope of exchanger turnaround.

Catalyst handling: USA DeBusk vacuum equipment handles catalysts up to 1,200 F (648 C), allowing removal to begin prior to unit cooldown and cutting entire days from FCCU shutdown schedules. For fixedbed reactors, USA DeBusk services include safety innovations such as life support units with biometric personal monitoring systems for technicians in confined spaces, low-pressure air systems with communications capabilities, high-definition video surveillance, alarms and live Doppler radar updates in the control room.

Turnarounds are high-stakes, high-complexity events, but single-source turnaround support services from USA DeBusk are helping plant personnel significantly improve outcomes.

For more information, visit www.USADeBusk.com, email sales@usadebusk.com or call (844) 243-5557.

