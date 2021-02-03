Supporting operational excellence in challenging times

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way business and social interactions occur and will likely continue to affect behavior even post-lockdown.

During the past year, NiSoft has not only continued our services, we have looked at how our clients use the Eclipse Suite of software applications and how new COVID-19 regulations and restrictions require us to work differently. The Eclipse Suite has been reviewed at a high level to identify key processes where social distancing, avoidance of cross-contamination, remote working and information sharing can be addressed to mitigate the risk of COVID-19 and keep our customers' workforces healthy and safe.

Most of NiSoft's customers are considered "essential" by governmental determination and must continue operating. NiSoft is committed to helping our customers maintain safe and operationally productive work environments while adhering to new guidelines. To that end, we are suggesting measures that can be implemented in our systems to accomplish this with new regulations and work processes. This article highlights some of these measures to show how elements of the Eclipse Suite can be used differently or adapted to suit changing processes and requirements.

Social distancing

Many companies are already using virtual meeting and conferencing software to conduct meetings even when at the same worksite, allowing individuals to stay socially distanced and in their own personal areas while maintaining communication and sharing information. This type of software can be used alongside Eclipse, but there are some things that should be considered:

Security permissions: One of the easiest approaches to streamlining operational processes is to look at a temporary re-assignment of authority levels and the personnel involved, where safe to do so. This will drive down the number of people authorizing documents and limit interaction.

Printing: Use local printers to minimize the number of personnel in permit offices or control rooms. A second option where paper copies are a necessity is to print multiple copies of the safety documents with the correct procedures in place so no paper-sharing is required (watermark controls could aid in this process).

Location of lockout/tagout (LOTO) boxes: For some LOTO users, moving lockout boxes (LOBs) to areas with more open space or assigning LOBs to different areas around the plant can reduce groups and close contact. Eclipse can be updated to track the location and numbering systems of the LOBs assigned to different areas, as required.

On-site permit issuing: Accepting, issuing and closing out permits can be performed in the field, limiting face-toface interactions. This can be managed with the following approaches: kiosks (equipped with disinfectant sprays and cleaning materials to limit cross contamination) and mobility (paperless systems and issuing permits to personal mobile devices).

Electronic approvals: Signing on/ off of safety documents electronically will help keep permit office congestion to a minimum. Although many clients already have electronic approvals, this is normally only during the issuance stage with paper documents being printed and having an ink signature for acceptance.

ePermit: Permits can be issued as a PDF with a digital approval supported by an e-signature if required. The PDF can then be emailed to an individual and displayed on his or her personal mobile device. The acceptance of the permit and close out can be conducted verbally over the phone.

Cross-contamination

There are many occasions at a site where paper documents, tags or devices are passed between working parties. This can be reduced or eliminated through the use of personal mobile devices. Not all companies are in a position to implement paperless systems or even allow all contractors and employees to carry personal mobile devices on-site.

Contactless approval: Use of ID cards with barcodes, badge readers and radio frequency identification tags for acknowledgement or approval does not require handling common materials. Having scanners or readers at the permit office would eliminate the need for permit receivers or permit authorizers to physically touch surfaces. The use of barcodes on permits can also facilitate contactless searching when surrendering permits or closing out at a permit office.

Paperless process: The ultimate way to limit cross-contamination and adhere to social distancing is using personal mobile devices and adapting processes and technology toward a paperless environment. Although a more involved, long-term approach, it is a very efficient method of performing and managing the permit process. Due to the power of mobile devices today, it also means users can manage logbooks, risk assessments, LOTO and much more on one device.

Prompts and confirmations

The use of simple pop-up messages and prompts requiring user acknowledgement and recording an audit trail is a quick, easy and effective way to add value to the system in support of any new rules and regulations. Some examples of this may include: "Wear gloves when hanging tags and handling paper permits;" "Wash your hands, wear a mask, stay 2 meters away from people, cough into your elbow;" or "Stay behind yellow site guide markers."

These could include more direct questions such as: "Is this work essential?", "Please acknowledge acceptance and application of site rules, which include¦", "Do you currently have any of the following symptoms? Cough, fever, etc." Such questions can affect the safety document process or even issue flag alerts to stop the person from working until the alerts are checked. A full audit trail of questions and answers is also captured. Due to the configurable nature of the new Eclipse Suite, this is something that can be easily introduced to most process steps. Notifications are also possible via automated emails in the Eclipse Suite. If there are too many permits or too many working parties in a specific area - based on issued or approved safety documents in the system for any day/time - the system can flag a warning and send automated emails.

Managing remote workers

Many companies have already provided secure logins to their employees to allow access to Eclipse applications from off-site. Using tools such as Citrix, Remote Desktop Protocol or VPN access can also facilitate a remote connection to Eclipse without the need for employees or contractors to have NiSoft's software installed on their local machines or be at the worksite for the planning phase.

This allows users to review work requests while contractors can complete risk assessments and method statements to submit remotely in Eclipse. If the work is rejected, an email notification can be sent, thereby reducing wait time and maintaining social distancing, as well as preventing unnecessary trips to the site.

Share your experiences

NiSoft has documented some of the best tips and tricks for NiSoft's Eclipse Suite in the news section of our website: www.nisoft.com. We trust these initial suggestions are of value to you. Our team would be more than happy to discuss any aspect in more detail with you.

There are undoubtedly many other innovative methods of using and adapting NiSoft's Eclipse Suite software to help you and your colleagues manage effectively throughout this pandemic. If you have any ideas or suggestions to share with your fellow site professions, let us know. Let's all share our knowledge and work together to get through this as safely and productively as possible. We expect many of the technologies and processes put in place during the pandemic will continue to serve industry well when conditions change for the better around the world.

