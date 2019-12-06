Superheat helps Shell Norco be ‘safer, better, more profitable’

Superheat believes Advancing Heat Treatment is more than just a catchy tagline. With innovative technological advances, the company strives to shift the ideology of what is possible within the industry. Superheat recently united one of the most accredited petrochemical producers, the Shell Norco Manufacturing Complex, with Superheat SmartWay, Superheat's patented approach to on-site heat treatment. As a result, Superheat received two awards for "execution excellence" during its contributions to the overall turnaround project.

"Ownership by Superheat management and craft was outstanding during execution," said Brett Woltjen, general manager of the Shell Norco Manufacturing Complex.

Superheat was chosen as the sole subcontractor for all the on-site and off-site heat treatment needs during Shell Norco's 2019 Who Dat Crackin Turnaround. It was one of the largest and most complex turnarounds in the site's history, taking over two years of planning. Superheat worked over 12,000 safe work hours and completed 1,000-plus heat treatment cycle applications, including three large bore vessels, two fluid catalytic cracker cyclone heads, two fluid catalytic cracker cyclones' crossover ductwork and a variety of piping components throughout the facility. Superheat's pre-project planning and execution ensured efficiencies in equipment and manpower throughout the job, which minimized risk, improved quality, saved time and reduced costs at every stage of the project.

Shell Norco explained the key driver for success during the turnaround's heat treatment was Superheat's remote monitoring equipment.

"This was our first opportunity to utilize Superheat's remote monitoring equipment, which proved beneficial to keeping work fronts open while eliminating exposure hours," Woltjen said. "Superheat worked over 12,000 safe hours during execution without compromising quality."

The Superheat SmartWay integrates emerging communication technology (wireless and internet) and equipment advancements with innovative software solutions to produce an efficient, state-of-the-art, on-site heat treatment solution. Control room operators in the Superheat SmartCenter monitored Superheat SmartPoint equipment via a patented remote-monitoring process, ensuring the on-site labor force was optimized and heat cycle quality was maximized. The Superheat SmartCenter also provided the knowledge and design expertise necessary to efficiently set up and tear down heat treatment configurations to code and align with Shell Norco's specific requirements for thermocouple distribution. The company's quality assurance department ensured these specifications were met and delivered the Superheat SmartReports electronically to Shell representatives.

Superheat SmartPoint offered flexibility and high zone-control capacity, which allowed Superheat to be highly responsive to client needs and effortlessly adapt to project scope as it increased. Shell Norco also utilized the Superheat SmartView app, which provided one source of overall project data, more specifically quantitative heat treatment information in real-time via any device. In comparison to the traditional heat treatment process, Superheat SmartWay reduced the equipment requirements on the project by 75 percent and labor by 47 percent -- a significant increase inefficiency.

"Norco is a safer, better and more profitable plant from the work Superheat safely completed," Woltjen said. "The Shell Norco family would like to thank Superheat for their contributions to the success of 2019 Who Dat Crackin event."

Superheat not only appreciates this recognition but will use this project as a benchmark for continual improvement. This latest achievement is a prime example of Superheat's standards as a global service leader and innovator within the industry. By providing A Smarter Way to Do Heat Treatment, Superheat's services are truly Better Safer Faster.

For more information, visit www.superheat.com or call (888) 508-3226.