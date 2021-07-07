Storage, catalyst packaging company completes Houston expansion

FLO-BIN Rentals, a company serving major refineries and plants in the oil and natural gas industries through intermediate storage and catalyst packaging, recently moved to a new state-of-the-art service facility and headquarters.

The new facility in Southeast Houston has a layout on 5 acres of land with a 30,000-plus-square-foot warehouse and 7,700-square-foot connecting offices. With FLO-BIN's ongoing customer growth and an expanding fleet, the company's infrastructure needed to keep pace with customer requirements, leading the management team to recognize the need for a larger facility in late 2019.

In collaboration with a commercial real estate party, research began for a suitable new facility. Many potential sites had been visited before the choice was made to invest in the facility on Lambright Road. The advantage of this new facility is evident in its layout, as inbound traffic is handled on the east side of the building where FLO-BINs are staged for conditioning. From there, the FLO-BINs are moved inside the building where they are reworked and reconditioned. Once ready, reinspected FLO-BINs are staged on the west side of the building for dispatch.

Having all team members centralized in a single location brings advantages to efficiencies and the means to act quickly if needed. Communication between sales, operations, accounting and management is key, and the new office layout allows for quick and effective conversations. Weekly toolbox and safety meetings are easier to schedule, as both the yard service manager and quality control manager are present on the same premises.

FLO-BIN Rentals puts the volume of its fleet on display. Mission critical catalyst containers can be dispatched 24/7 from any of the company’s strategically located service facilities across the U.S., Canada and Europe.

Improved working conditions at the new site contribute to the well-being of the service staff, its level of output quality and an increase in production levels. Security features include a double-fenced premises. Six overhead cranes in the building allow for additional new service offerings.

The investment made in the new facility stages FLO-BIN for strategic expansion and growth over the course of the next decade.

Established in 1986 to serve the chemical and petrochemical industries' specific hydro-processing catalyst packaging needs, FLO-BIN has a vast inventory of ready-to-use intermediate bunk containers (called FLO-BINs). These containers were designed with optimization in mind; they incorporate the highest possible standards and efficiencies in terms of typical reactor dump nozzle heights, logistics, handling or safety.

FLO-BIN also has a smartphone app available on both iOS and Android devices, called FLO-BIN Mobile, that is designed to provide transparency throughout the bin rental process. The app allows customers to access a real-time view of bin rental data, tracking the exact location and status of rented FLO-BINs throughout the supply chain.