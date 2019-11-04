Shell’s Engli: How to optimize work scope, turnaround planning

In Shell Project, Maintenance and Turnaround Manager Frank Engli's experience, what's most important in the culture of a turnaround is understanding "who owns the turnaround."

"A really successful turnaround is owned by the site, and the site basically takes it upon itself and all the key aspects of it," he said, speaking during a webinar for the upcoming Downstream Canada Conference & Exhibition. "When you have that discipline from the management right down to the individuals on the workforce, it clearly [conveys] that the success of the site is a combined effort.

"Many times, you have a turnaround group and people basically look to them to lead the effort, to organize and control it, but their direct ownership is only to show up when the unit is actually shut down. In that case, you don't end up with success.

"You have to have the ability for everybody to deliver their part at the right time as you prepare for the turnaround and to jointly hold each other accountable in that delivery but also in quality and success -- and to make decisions at the right time that could be very difficult, to not just pass the buck."

Engli said it's interesting to note that, although a culture of accountability does help with turnaround planning, "within that culture" issues often arise surrounding "who has key responsibilities and decision- making criteria."

"Many times, you get the operations folks versus the turnaround folks constantly battling about the budgets," he said. "It really comes down to whether the site knows what it wants, what it needs and what risks there are. The client, who is basically operations, is the one that has to justify it, and the turnaround group is really looking at how to execute it by the best possible means, at the lowest possible cost and in the most efficient way that least impacts the site. Maintenance and turnaround folks aren't there to fix equipment; they're really there to make the unit available for operations to run."

As far as critical success factors for a turnaround go, Engli said "what you define as the reason for having the turnaround" is key. "What is the driving force? Does everybody understand that, the implications? What is your run length between outages? What are the capital changes that you may be doing?" Engli asked. "At that point, it's really [about] defining a milestone plan to get you there and then being disciplined in following that.

"Milestone plans aren't necessarily achievement-of-target dates. They make sure that those deliverables are in place at the right time. Many times, people try to meet target dates and somebody like engineering will deliver all drawings on the desk of the planner July 1. It's really about when the planner truly needs the equipment drawings or lead-time orders to meet the final intent, which is to have the equipment here, plans ready and executed."

The other critical success factors Engli identified include making sure everyone's following the same plan and understanding how your strengths can play to the site's needs.

"Everybody knows what their roles are, but the issue is making sure you're integrated in your turnaround and everybody's following one plan, jointly developed in its execution," he explained. "The final one I would add is understanding your strengths, the site's capability and what bench strengths you have when you go into the outage.

"Many times, our sites commit to the biggest of all turnarounds we've had, but â¦ can we do that amount of work? If you have a tradition that you execute 5,000 hours a day and that's the history of the site, [and then you] go in there and try to execute 10,000 hours a day, you may not have the capability of the site -- anything from logistics, moving contractors, parking and housing to how many permits you can issue in a day, how many inspections you can do and what your contractors in the workforce can truly execute.

"With any turnaround, no matter how well you plan and prepare for it, there's always some surprise. Do you have the bench strength to absorb those and manage them, independently or in line with the turnaround?"

The answer to that question, Engli concluded, makes all the difference.