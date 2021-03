Royal Dutch Shell Plc restarted the hydrocracker at its 227,400 barrel-per-day (bpd) Norco, Louisiana, refinery, said sources familiar with plant operations, as reported by Reuters.

The 40,000-bpd hydrocracker was shut on Tuesday to repair a leak in the unit’s second stage, the sources said.

Shell spokesman Curtis Smith declined on Friday to comment.

Reporting by Erwin Seba, Editing by Rosalba O’Brien