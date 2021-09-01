Shell conducting damage assessments at Louisiana sites

After Hurricane Ida passed through the area Sunday night, Shell initiated damage assessments at its Louisiana manufacturing sites and gave this recent update:

Our Norco manufacturing site was shut down in anticipation of storm conditions. The site did lose power and there is evidence of some building damage. We will commence a site start up when safe to do so.

The Convent site reports no issues at this point.

The Geismar site was operating at reduced levels with only essential personnel at the site. The site did not lose power. Damage and operating unit assessments are underway.

The company said that it cannot yet confirm a schedule for when Norco and Geismar will resume full operations and production.

"Our number-one priority continues to be the protection and recovery of our people and assets, the community and the environment," the company said.