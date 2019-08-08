A conversation with Greg Whitaker of BHI Energy

BHI Energy continues to grow and expand, and Industrial Division Sales Director Greg Whitaker attributes that success to its people's level of expertise, the resources they command, and the can-do approach they take on challenging projects that require them to innovate and implement new technologies. BIC Magazine recently spoke with Whitaker to learn more about how he drives BHI to continue its stellar track record of safety, quality and timeliness.

Q: What led to your position at BHI?

A: Years ago, I had worked with many of the team now at BHI while I was at another company and felt they were a great group of people -- passionate about being the best. When BHI started the Industrial Welding group and asked me to be a part of it in 2012, the decision was easy. I knew we would accomplish big things, and I was happy to rejoin this high-performing team of people.

Q: What is the biggest news at BHI right now?

A: We just successfully completed a major project overseas for a new customer that was very challenging. We were contacted the day after Thanksgiving and within a week mobilized 90 tons of equipment and 63 people around the world to execute the work. We had never worked in that country before, so our whole team came together to get visas processed, equipment mobilized, crew members on board and travel arrangements made, and within the week we had staff on-site and working to get our customer back on line. I think this was a true testament to how fast we can react and how our company can come together to remove obstacles and get results.

Q: What is your favorite sales approach?

A: When we talk with customers about BHI's Industrial Welding services, we focus on productivity per dollar spent. The question is, "What is the true cost of your contractor?" And on a productivity-per-dollar basis, we're one of the best. One of our customers recently measured our time on tools at 80 percent, which is nearly unheard of in the industry. That's how we do it. We take a project-managed approach to all our work and partner with our customers to give them the best solution for their project. Our proven ability to manage challenging projects with the appropriate technology and bring them in on time and on budget is a valuable differentiator for us. Our success is ultimately dependent on ensuring our customers' needs are met, and I think we do that well.

Q: What has been the most pivotal moment of your career?

A: As a pivotal moment career-wise, I think rejoining a team of people I respect, with a service and company I can get behind, has been a blessing for me. We have built a great company with a lot of potential for future growth, and the work we do is respected by our customers. At the end of the day, you want to be proud of what you do and how you perform, and the team at BHI makes that pretty easy because they are passionate about being the best.

Q: How do you maintain a good work/home life balance?

A: I'm very fortunate to live in the Gulf Coast near a large number of industrial companies that BHI serves. Travel is easy from Houston, so I can be home most evenings. I have three boys and have been able to be active in their sports, coaching their teams and serving on the board of the Friendswood Little League and the Friendswood Youth Football Association. This has kept me very engaged in my kids' activities as well as the community. It has also allowed me to get to know a lot of great people away from work, including many from this industry, which makes both work and leisure time more enjoyable.

