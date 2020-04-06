Running toward the fire

Coronavirus has dominated world headlines, and with good reason: It has enormous consequences for every corner of the economy.

One year ago, I was writing about Brexit and its implications. The year before, I was contemplating the impacts of Donald Trump's stunning upset victory. Reflecting on the events of recent years made me think about the stability, or the lack thereof, in our lives. We lurch from one state to another like a whipsaw in response to events that are local and global. What does that say about our business strategies?

Surprisingly, most of the strategy developments I have observed unconsciously assume a stable future. The recommendations of these strategies typically sound like, "grow this much," "invest in that," "address this cost," etc. Almost none of these conversations involve the concept of stress-testing for unforeseen events, which creates a dangerous hidden risk to these expensively constructed plans. We should be thinking differently. We should embrace robustness over prediction.

Prediction-oriented planning is where the "smartest people in the room" have some view of how markets will evolve over time. It doesn't really matter if the planning works or not, as it is rarely the case that leadership teams look back and carefully critique the plans they based on assumptions that did not hold up. Every now and then, we read headlines that show a spectacular failure in this kind of planning. Corporations are addicted to genius-based strategy and even hire gold-plated consulting firms to predictably validate those plans.

Set against the backdrop of a business climate of perturbations -- most of which are unforeseen -- this strikes me as inadequate. The better practice is to consider many, many plausible futures. Then, take those many plausible futures and test them against strategic options using models that can calculate the vital signs of the company under a variety of parameters. The strategy that works best in a majority of the futures is superior to the strategy that works spectacularly well in only a few of those futures. I have had a front-row seat to some sensational corporate failures in which the company chose the latter path over the former.

This ultimately leads to the counterintuitive approach of building agility into our planning, rather than holding to elaborate and detailed plans with hard milestones and durations. That doesn't mean we don't plan ahead. Instead, it implies we incorporate a greater balance of insurance, options, uncertainty mitigation and contingency into the plan. Think of a decision tree instead of a straight line into the future. I encourage everyone in business to read about the methodology of "real options" to understand options-based thinking and the power of contingency.

If you are about to begin a strategy phase in your company, here is what I suggest:

Gather the best, most experienced talent in the company. Engage in a dialogue with this group to formulate a "digital twin" of the firm -- a computer-based economic replica of the company. Infuse into the model the input parameters that most strongly drive the economics (average price, market share, production cost, etc.). Create up to six "vital signs" of the company as the output. Do not allow perfection to kill this effort. "Close enough" is the standard. Commit to improving the model every interval. For each parameter, choose a series of increments above and below the expected value. Run the model for every possible value. The total iterations run could and should number in the thousands. Develop a matrix of outcomes and plot them in an easy-to-read manner. Make note of the extreme highs and lows in the outputs and use these to stimulate discussion.

Good companies embrace uncertainty rather than run away from or ignore it. Start building strategies laden with valuable options and prized for their agility as much as for their elegant logic. History teaches it isn't the strongest that survive (T-Rex); it's the most nimble (cockroach). Be the cockroach.

George E. Danner is president of Business Laboratory LLC, a specialty firm that builds simulation and analytical models to solve complex problems for businesses worldwide. He is the author of two books, "Profit From Science" and "The Executive's How-to Guide to Automation."

