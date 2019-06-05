Republic Services offers sustainable solutions

Republic Services has the experience and expertise to handle any industrial waste stream, from hazardous to nonhazardous. John Stewart, general manager of Republic Services' Energy and Industrial Services, is taking his role seriously as the company strives to put customers and their waste consolidation needs first. BIC Magazine recently sat down with Stewart to understand more about Republic's Energy and Industrial Services goals for growth, continued evolution and maintaining its established success.

John Stewart, general manager of Republic Services' Energy and Industrial Services.

BIC: What attracted you to Republic Services?

STEWART: I've been in the industrial business along the Houston Ship Channel for 28 years. I've seen the evolution here recently, where customers all want to reduce vendors and the number of invoices to consolidate and increase their cost savings. I had been dealing with Republic for 15 years and noticed how its service of industrial markets has evolved, so I was very interested when I started thinking about my next path. What caught my eye was the opportunity to have the backing of a Fortune 300 company, as well as the stability and the financial security to provide these services as a one-stop shop. With the company earning the honor of being named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies by the Ethisphere Institute for the third year in a row, I knew I had to jump in.

BIC: What's happening right now at Republic Services?

STEWART: I think our biggest news at Energy and Industrial Services is becoming a one-stop shop for environmental wastes and industrial services. Not only do we have services to manage industrial service projects and waste in the downstream space, but we also have an upstream division that takes care of all the oilfield-type services provided.

BIC: What does Republic's Energy and Industrial Services offer customers?

STEWART: We are growing in the haul of industrial waste now to include hazardous as well as nonhazardous, which we've always traditionally taken care of. We're now able to go into the plants and provide a wide range of industrial services to the customer, such as hydrovac services, industrial cleaning, remediation and drum management, as well as a total waste solution. What makes Republic special is that our focus is on the customer, using those synergies to save the customers time and money. When the customers call us, we can handle all their waste from A to Z, and they can focus on their business. We can focus on properly disposing of and removing their waste to reduce the liability of having four or five different vendors involved in transporting and touching their waste.

Republic Services has 190 landfills in the U.S. coast to coast, and we deal with millions of tons of waste annually. We give customers sustainable solutions to whatever waste coordination they may demand.

BIC: What are your plans for growth?

STEWART: We are going to continue growing our customer-focused team. Our goal is to provide customers with an exceptional experience every time they use us, so they can depend on us and know we're going to take care of all their waste consolidation needs. And it's all through people. We're engaging our teams so they can see the customer is going to be the focus of everything we do and every action we take is in progression of servicing that customer.

Currently, we're focused on developing a local, scalable strategy in the Houston Ship Channel area, and we anticipate growing nationwide. We plan to grow our reach through our one-stop shops, providing customers with all their waste, industrial services and rental needs.

We're also evolving with the innovations that are out there to provide our customers with a more streamlined approach and better service in waste coordination. We will be taking advantage of the different digital platforms that are available to maximize the efficiencies and cost savings for the customers.

For more information, visit www.republicservicesees.com or call (866) 812-2213.

View in Digital Edition