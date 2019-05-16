Reactor, tower internals provider helps keep industry happy

Specializing in precision fabrication primarily dedicated to reactor and tower internals, Woven Metal Products (WMP) has been providing solutions to its customers for over 50 years. BIC Magazine recently sat down with WMP Sales Manager for Louisiana Ike McKnight to learn more about how the company can service a variety of needs across a plethora of industries, all at the same time.

Ike McKnight, sales manager for Louisiana, Woven Metal Products.

BIC: How is the turnaround season going for WMP?

MCKNIGHT: WMP is extremely busy with the current turnaround season. We are working to prepare quotes and takeoffs for consignment hardware, as well as providing rush answers on trays, center pipes, scallops, etc. that our customers require. It's a great time to be at WMP because we have work in our shop for short-term and long-term needs, and we are undergoing planning for future work. Because we work with the licensors, end-user refineries and chemical plants, as well as installation companies and more, it's always bustling at WMP.

BIC: What is WMP known for?

MCKNIGHT: We are known for our attention to detail, partnership attitude and reliable quality. We strive to achieve each point in every job we perform. Our customers are used to our impeccable quality, material traceability, dedication to schedules and so much more. We achieve these great results because of the relationships we have within our own departments. We care for each other inside and outside of work. Our shop personnel is world-class, with experienced welders, supervisors and more creating industry-leading, quality products. Our quality control department doesn't allow anything out the door that isn't up to our highest standards. Those things, coupled with great management and sales support, create a winning team that keeps the industry happy.

BIC: Why do customers keep coming back to WMP?

MCKNIGHT: Great service at a great price is a main reason why customers choose WMP. We act as a solutions provider. We work with our customers, listening to their problems and working through solutions. Because we have been custom fabricators in the industry for over 50 years, in many cases we have worked on their towers or reactors in the past, or we may have their detailed drawings in our archives and can work with their engineers to provide a better solution to improve their productivity. Our own internal engineering department can also reverse engineer products if drawings are not available, saving our customers time and money.

The benefits of using WMP are many, and customers have their own reasons for continuing to use us, including better turnaround time for products, better quality and service, no surprises with schedules, world-class fabrication, on-time delivery and more.

BIC: Will WMP continue to grow?

MCKNIGHT: We are always looking at new markets and determining what makes sense for WMP for the long term, while we consistently expand in our current markets. We are lucky in that many of our customers have experienced our excellent service over the years and stayed with us, growing with us. We also get to experience our customers' growth with them, as well as look into new products and solutions for our own growth.

BIC: What is the most crucial part of being a sales manager? What are your goals?

MCKNIGHT: In my position as a sales manager for Louisiana and a variety of other states, including Oklahoma, Arkansas, Mississippi and Tennessee, it's critical I'm upfront and personal with all my clients. You can often find me on the golf course or fishing with customers. Plus, I'm in their plants during turnarounds, providing rush equipment as needed and in their offices listening to their needs. Of course, being a Louisiana boy, I like to make boudin deliveries to my clients as well.

My goals are to support my clients to the fullest, getting to know each of them on a personal level. Once I achieve that, I can better help them when needed and understand their business and their needs. I hope each experience customers have with me leaves them happy and satisfied and wanting to continue to do business with Woven Metal Products.

For more information, visit www.wovenmetal.com or call (800) 624-6537

