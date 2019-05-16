Quality rental equipment and parts reduce costs, downtime

equipment

Whether you face a full-scale emergency or a simple maintenance need, renting the right combustion equipment can be frustrating. Zeeco Inc. maintains a full fleet of rental equipment staged on multiple continents to enable rapid deployment, minimizing downtime.

Zeeco rental equipment includes flare systems, flare monitoring and control systems, incinerators/thermal oxidizers and vapor combustors.

Zeeco's aftermarket parts and service team delivers the same attention to detail, engineered expertise, and on-time, on-spec performance, whether you have Zeeco equipment or not.

Temporary flare systems are used in multiple ways: safe disposal of pipeline contents when sections need repair or inspection, evacuation of large tanks for maintenance or analysis, or interim use when the primary flare must be shut down.

Customers use Zeeco rental flare systems for open and enclosed trailer-mounted applications or in ready-to-assemble pieces delivered to the jobsite. Zeeco open flaring rental systems range from small-skid or trailer-mounted flares to 300-foot-tall elevated systems. Elevated rental flares, supported by guy-wires, come with all associated controls and are often used to temporarily replace or augment a primary flare at a production facility.

Deploying the FlareGuardian realtime flare monitoring and control system and/or the Contour system for optimized steam/air control can help customers ensure compliance with the Refinery Sector Rule regulations.

Zeeco maintains a rental fleet of trailer- mounted vapor combustors that can dispose of streams ranging from very small vents to 30,000-cubic-feet-per minute contaminated air streams. Zeeco combustors can be fully automatic or manually operated, depending on specific needs and regulatory requirements. They are put to work primarily in liquid loading and tank degassing operations to destroy harmful emissions. These enclosed systems perform like thermal oxidizers, with destruction efficiencies that meet or exceed the most stringent clean-air standards. Designed for automatic starting and stopping from the loading rack or by drive-over magnetic loop sensor, these high-capacity combustors are designed to destroy a full spectrum of waste streams with no smoke or visible flame. Designed to use both combustion and quench air, Zeeco's vapor combustors maintain precise chamber temperatures to ensure maximum destruction and removal efficiencies.

Rental incinerators are often used to destroy wastes generated by gas treating plants (tail or acid gases), glycol dehydration units and specialty process plants, as well as wellhead and pipeline testing activities. Typically, the incinerator is a vertical unit and is delivered with an automated control system and firing rate controls to ensure compliance with local emission requirements. Zeeco can also provide trained incinerator operators and assume responsibility for equipment mobilization and operation.

Zeeco rental equipment is easily installed and backed by experienced engineers who deploy simple solutions to complex problems, when and where you need them.

For more information, email sales@zeeco.com or call (918) 893-7795.

View in Digital Edition