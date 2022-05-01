Progress on ExxonMobil projects shows resiliency

ExxonMobil officials from Louisiana's capital region haven't had an opportunity to provide in-person status updates on the company's projects and economic contributions since the COVID-19 pandemic began in early 2020.

Heetal "HP" Patel, project procurement adviser for ExxonMobil, provided updates on the Baton Rouge Refinery Integrated Competitiveness project.

That recently changed when ExxonMobil officials from the Baton Rouge Refinery, Plastics Plant and Port Allen Lubricants Plant hosted an Economic Stewardship Breakfast, attended by a who's-who of ExxonMobil's Baton Rouge sites.

The theme of the event was "resiliency." In the context of the topics addressed at the breakfast presentation, resiliency took on multiple meanings. Not only have onsite projects exhibited resiliency in the face of the greatest global public health crisis in 100 years, but the progress demonstrates the resiliency of the oil and gas industry as a whole, and the global energy company's community impact on a local scale.

ExxonMobil's Baton Rouge Refinery is one of the world's largest refineries. Built in 1909, updates have been needed to increase the plant's output and to meet modern environmental goals. That's why the Baton Rouge Refinery Integrated Competitiveness (BRRIC) project kicked off in 2021. The three-year initiative will provide improved processing capacity to increase the site's flexibility and overall site competitiveness and install technology to reduce the production of VOC emissions by 10 percent, a voluntary initiative undertaken by ExxonMobil as part of the company's commitment to achieving a net-zero future.

To provide updates on the progress of BRRIC, Heetal "HP" Patel, project procure - ment adviser for ExxonMobil, spoke about the refinery's major accomplishments from the past year. "2021 was a very good year for us," she said. "We completed engineering on our major scopes, our equipment was ordered and delivery is underway, and we mobilized our construction crews to complete over 400,000 work hours."

As part of the project, Patel noted that one of the undertakings was a major lift. "We have performed the largest lift the Baton Rouge Refinery has ever seen - over 1 million pounds," she said.

To complete the BRRIC scope, the refinery currently has 400 workers on-site, an accomplishment in itself due to the reality of COVID-19 precautions that have affected sites.

In addition to boosting the workforce benefits delivered through bringing more than 600 construction contractors on-site over the three-year duration of the project, the Baton Rouge Refinery has also used it as an opportunity to enhance employment among area residents. As part of BRRIC, the refinery committed to hire 18-24 full-time, permanent employees from graduates of Baton Rouge Community College's North Baton Rouge Industrial Training Initiative.

ExxonMobil is also increasing its engagement with local diverse small businesses to serve as suppliers. In all, ExxonMobil has spent $11 million with small and diverse businesses, $1.5 million of which was spent with North Baton Rouge suppliers.

"We are proud of the role we've played in helping our community stay strong and resilient," said Kristin Thomas-Martin, plastics plant manager for ExxonMobil.

In spite of the challenges imposed upon industry due to the pandemic over the past two years, ExxonMobil's Baton Rouge-area sites have exemplified resiliency. From projects to upgrade its operations, production, and environmental impact to promoting the local workforce and diverse small businesses, the company's economic impact has and will continue to be a benefit to all.