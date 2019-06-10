Power generation plants seek protection from combustible gases

In the power generation industry, fuel sources that are burned to produce electricity emit combustible gases into the atmosphere.

Until recently, many power stations have considered the generator room to be a safe area, as the generator cannot be certified. However, the rotating shaft seals, the joints and flanges around the heat exchangers, and other seals can allow gas leaks to seep through. No matter the type of power facility, gas, fire and other hazards pose significant risk to employee and environmental safety and can disrupt the supply of energy to commercial and residential customers.

Because SF6 gas is both expensive and incredibly dangerous, measurement is vital where personal exposure may occur. Gas detection systems are essential for the detection of flammable and toxic gases within various diverse applications, including CO2, nitrogen, sulfur oxides and other toxic particles. Although CO2 is non-toxic, it can cause asphyxiation if oxygen is removed from the area. This may only occur where the leak source is enclosed; however, it is often recommended to continuously monitor for CO2 leaks. Fixed, or continuous, gas detection systems can reduce the cost of lost gas and the risk of not having gas available when needed to bring a generator on or offline.

Gas detection systems promote intelligence, efficiency and safety for all power generation sources.

Because the tolerance of pollutants and emissions from power generation equipment is declining, gas detection systems can address several of these key issues, providing early warnings of fire to increase personnel safety and decrease equipment downtime for greater productivity.

Although gas detection requirements vary widely based upon the usage of coal, oil or natural gas, they are becoming increasingly necessary due to productivity demand and liability insurance stipulations. Gas detection systems promote intelligence, efficiency and safety for all power generation sources. In addition, they are used to help in remote monitoring and enable interoperability and integration of devices. Gas detection equipment, like leak detectors, may also be used during plant inspections and refinery expansions to ensure the invulnerability of an area. Leak detectors can give early warnings of leaks from an alternator and enable the gas supply to be shut down or allow other executive actions to be taken.

ION Science offers a range of SF6 equipment capable of continually detecting leaks from high-voltage switchgear to ensure worksite safety within the power generation industry. With an advanced system of micro-thermal conductivity, leak detectors from ION Science provide accurate, rapid measurements where personal exposure may occur.

For more information about gas detection equipment for the power generation industry, visit www. ionscience-usa.com, or contact ION Science at (877) 864-7710 or info@ ionscienceusa.com.

