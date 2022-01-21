Port of Columbia approved for $15 million grant in support of Strategic Biofuels project

Strategic Biofuels, the leader in developing negative carbon footprint renewable fuels plants, and the Port of Columbia in Caldwell Parish (Port) have jointly announced that the Port has received a $15 million infrastructure improvement grant.

The grant, intended to fund site improvements, is from the Louisiana Port Construction and Development Priority Program, which is administered by the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD).

Port Director, Greg Richardson said, “The infrastructure improvement grant represents a major advancement for the Port of Columbia and Caldwell Parish. It allows the Port to improve the services it can offer and ultimately improve revenues. Because of the grant’s potential impact, the Port engaged Gary LaGrange, longtime Director of the Port of New Orleans, to help us navigate the grant application process. During Gary’s 15-year tenure with the Port of New Orleans, he was responsible for more than $500 million in infrastructure improvements before he retired in 2016. Our success in securing the grant confirmed the Port Commissioners’ wisdom in engaging him.”

The Port of Columbia is the site of Strategic Biofuels’ Louisiana Green Fuels (LGF) Project, and the grant will enhance the Port’s accessibility, serviceability and covers three areas of site improvement: