Phillips 66's Alliance, Louisiana refinery restarts FCCU

Phillips 66 restarted the gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracking unit (FCCU) at its 253,600-barrel-per-day (bpd) Alliance, Louisiana, refinery following a month-long shutdown, said sources familiar with plant operations.

Phillips 66 issued a statement saying it had no comment.

The 120,000-bpd FCCU was originally supposed to be shut for a few days when the entire refinery was taken down as a precaution on July 10 ahead of Hurricane Barry. But malfunctions developed during restart attempts on the unit, leading to weeks of repairs on the FCCU, the sources said.

