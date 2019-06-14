Petrobras CEO discusses strategic plans

Roberto Castello Branco, CEO of Petrobras

As CEO of Petrobras, Roberto Castello Branco recognizes he has the delicate responsibility of maintaining agility while simultaneously creating value and preserving safety in Petrobras' operations.

"In this job, we face several dilemmas like this," Branco said. "We must have high standards of compliance in order to minimize the risk of corruption. So we have to meet these objectives in order to create shareholder value while preserving these high standards. You cannot relax on these and allow for corruption, and you cannot have excess rigidity [that would] create a block to shareholder value creation. Compliance is a lever to value creation, not a block to value creation. So we are trying to balance these goals in order to meet both simultaneously."

Also recognizing that technology, innovation and artificial intelligence support agility, Branco admitted Petrobras is "well behind" in terms of digital transformation.

"A key part of our transformation agenda is to promote digitalization and the use of data analytics and artificial intelligence, because we believe we strengthen the safety of operations and contribute to a significant cost reduction in the realization of efficiency," Branco said in a session discussing leadership at CERAWeek by IHS Markit, held recently in Houston. "To us, it's a priority to implement digitalization in our company. We are in a hurry to do that, because we do recognize we are behind the requirements of a modern world and a modern economy. We are cutting costs, but the other side is to invest in digitalization to move at a fast pace."

Noting the gas industry is relatively underdeveloped in Brazil, Branco said Petrobras is joining forces with the country's Ministry of Mines and Energy, as well as the Minister of Economy, "to promote some regulatory and possibly some legal change in order to have a more open market and create conditions for the flourishing of this important industry."

Touting LNG as clean energy, Branco said countries must transform their manufacturing and transportation industries to reduce costs while taking advantage of this resource.

"China has a goal to move at least 2 million trucks with the utilization of LNG," he said. "LNG, I have no doubt, will become a global commodity like oil. We have this opportunity in front of us, and we will pursue that."

The embrace of LNG

Branco added manufacturing and refining policies that promote zero carbon rely on natural gas and not just renewables.

"So maybe development of gas in this power sector could be very transformative," he said. "It's very important to preserve the environment. One of the main challenges is how to reconcile the economic environment with the goal of preserving the environment. The exploration of natural gas is one of the ways to do that."

It is incumbent upon producers to maintain LNG supplies in order to meet the needs of the growing population, Branco said.

"It is fostering economic growth and transforming the economy to put it on the road to prosperity while at the same time protecting the environment," he said.

