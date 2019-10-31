Mobile Mini’s water filtration system saves customer $2M per day

Mobile Mini Tank + Pump Solutions recently partnered with ProAct Services to successfully provide a Texas plastics plant with a temporary, turnkey water filtration system capable of removing ethylene dichloride below detectable limits at a flow rate of 2,000 gallons per minute (gpm). This system was put in place to supplement the facility's wastewater treatment plant during an emergency outage.

Through their in-house expertise and partnership with ProAct Services, Mobile Mini's team provided the engineering, equipment, logistics, labor for installation, safety leads and escorts, and on-site operation of the system during the project. Together, Mobile Mini and ProAct Services brought a 13-member team to complete the work, and the project was mobilized and on line within 72 hours.

This system was put in place to supplement the facility's wastewater treatment plant during an emergency outage.

By mobilizing so quickly, the wastewater treatment plant and its process unit were able to continue operating efficiently. This allowed the customer to avoid costs of approximately $2 million a day.

The customer had this to say about the successful work performed by Mobile Mini: "A unit inside the plant suffered an unplanned outage due to a failure at the wastewater plant, forcing both units to shut down. Mobile Mini responded with their team of local and regional experts to meet with our engineering team to design a solution that would be able to be mobilized within days of the initial call.

"From initial call to concept, design, delivering equipment and final tie-ins, we were on line and operating in about 72 hours. These guys did a phenomenal job! They understood we were in an emergency situation, but still took a controlled approach to make sure we got the job done right the first time. The combination of patience and speed was impressive. The technicians in the field truly partnered with our engineers and operators to expedite installation, all the while adapting quickly to the types of issues that come up during an emergency outage. I would definitely recommend this team for future work."

When you need high-quality, reliable tank solutions for your project, trust the experts at Mobile Mini Tank + Pump Solutions. The company's products include industrial on-site water tanks, industrial pumps, roll-off boxes and a variety of filtration product solutions. Mobile Mini Tank + Pump Solutions' nationwide teams work hard to provide you with the services and products you deserve for every project you have. Mobile Mini Tank + Pump Solutions offers you 24/7/365 support to help keep your project running on time, all the time.

For more information, visit www.mobilemini.com or call (800) 228-5669.