Messer announces new air separation plant in Texas

Messer, the world's largest privately held industrial gas business, announces plans to build a large-scale air separation unit (ASU) to manufacture liquid atmospheric products in Central Texas.

The new air separation plant will produce medical and industrial gases which are essential to hospitals, food processors, metals manufacturing, oil and gas producers, aerospace industries, electronics fabricators and independent welding and gases distributors.

"Messer will extend our strong southwestern merchant gases supply network to meet growing customer demand in the region," said Jens Luehring, President and CEO of Messer Americas. "Our expansion in this market has been on an upward trajectory for several years and we have been supplying customers from our plants in LaPorte and Terrell, Texas, as well as Lewisville, Arkansas.

Not only will the new plant expand our service capabilities to support the medium- and long-term growth of key accounts and industries around Central Texas, but it further supports our mission to become the premier supplier of choice for industrial, medical and specialty products in the Americas," Luehring said.